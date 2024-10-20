Three Takeaways from Canucks 3-0 Shutout of the Flyers

The Vancouver Canucks have had a mixed start to the season. The team pushed their first two games to overtime but lost. After dropping their first three games, including the overtime losses to the Calgary Flames and a shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, the Canucks rebounded with an overtime victory against the Florida Panthers and a decisive shutout win against the Flyers last night. The team now sits with a 2-1-2 record. Here are three key takeaways from Saturday’s Canucks’ 3-0 shutout of the Flyers.
Standout performances from Kevin Lankinen, Nils Hoglander, and Kiefer Sherwood highlighted the game. Lankinen made 26 saves for his fourth career shutout. Hoglander opened the scoring, and Sherwood added a goal and a physical presence. The result was that the surging Canucks spoiled the Flyers’ home opener.
Takeaway One: Kevin Lankinen Shines in Goal for the Canucks
Kevin Lankinen was outstanding between the pipes. He stopped all 26 shots he faced to put up his fourth career shutout. With a solid 1.28 goals-against average (GAA) and a .953 save percentage, he’s currently among the top goaltenders in the NHL.
His strong play comes at a much-needed time for the Canucks. The team is working hard to cover for Thatcher Demko‘s absence due to a knee injury. Lankinen’s reliability in the net gives Canucks fans reason to consider him a viable option until Demko returns. It looks as if he’s pushed Arturs Silovs to the backup position.
Takeaway Two: Nils Hoglander and Kiefer Sherwood Lead the Offense
Nils Hoglander opened the scoring with a close-range goal, which proved to be the game-winner. Newcomer Kiefer Sherwood added to the offensive effort with a goal and five shots on goal. Sherwood’s physical presence was felt throughout the game, as he recorded nine hits, contributing to the Canucks’ dominance.
Both players showed their potential to play vital roles in the team’s offense, with Sherwood displaying a knack for combining physicality with scoring ability. Hoglander is emerging as a creative offensive force, and Sherwood is a straightforward physical player.
Takeaway Three: The Canucks Ruined the Flyers’ Home Opener
The Canucks effectively controlled the pace and flow of the game. They used Philadelphia’s defensive lapses to score all three goals at even strength. Vancouver capitalized on two goals in just 50 seconds during the second period, pushing the score to 3-0 and effectively putting the game out of reach.
This performance underscores the Canucks’ ability to dictate play, a promising sign as they navigate their four-game road trip. Finally, after so many misstarts to the season, the team is starting to play solid 60-minute games.
What’s Next for the Canucks?
The Canucks will look to maintain this momentum as they continue their road trip against the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday night. Can they continue their recent hot streak?
