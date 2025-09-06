Waiting on Ah Ha Moment: McDavid’s Contract Extension Missing One Piece

Connor McDavid and his contract situation continue to raise questions around the NHL. He’s spoken to the media on two occasions now, and most don’t have clarification on what’s holding him back from signing an extension with the Edmonton Oilers, other than he’s taking his time and going through his process.

One of the big questions coming out of this week’s media avails with McDavid is what he’s hoping to uncover. What is holding him back that he’s not necessarily seeing right now, but needs to be reassured of?

McDavid said his faith in the team and the management in Edmonton has never been higher. He’s confident this year’s club will compete. What appears to be the issue is what happens next season and the season after that, even though McDavid did admit that no one has a crystal ball. He could stay in Edmonton and they could win two or three times. He could leave and the team he goes to never gets a sniff at the Stanley Cup Final. He is smart enough to know how unpredictable the NHL is.

So, if he likes this team and he believes in management, what does he need to see to feel comfortable? That’s a good question, and one no one can seem to put their finger on.

McDavid Needs Something To Tell Him He’s Got a Chance To Win

While the captain insists he’s committed to winning in Edmonton, he has made it clear he won’t be rushed into an extension. His phrase “all options are on the table” has fans and analysts thinking everything from him signing to him going into the season without a new deal. McDavid even mentioned “zero term” in an interview on Friday, which essentially means letting his contract run out. He’s not going to be bothered by the distractions his contract causes, suggesting that if players can’t handle the media talking, they’re in the wrong business.

Until that thing, whatever it is, hits him like a lightning bolt and tells him which direction to go, McDavid will wait. He’s comfortable doing so. Clearly, he’s looking for a sign that lets him know one year, three years, five years, eight… is the right decision for him and his family.

McDavid needs to see something to make him commit to the Oilers, or any team

After 10 seasons with the Oilers and two straight trips to the Stanley Cup Final, he knows the organization inside and out. It’s not Edmonton that he has doubts about. McDavid is coming off a $100 million contract. It’s the money, even if he did admit it matters that he’s paid fairly for the value he brings. This is about the Oilers (or any other team) remaining a contender. Something has to happen that tells him it’s more likely he’s a contender with the Oilers than anywhere else. Until that happens, it’s likely he remains flexible with his commitment to anyone.

Are the Oilers built for sustained success over the next three to five years? He needs to see it. If he’s even remotely thinking about leaving, any team that wants to acquire him will have to prove that to him, too. He’s not jumping ship for the money or the better living conditions. He won’t leave to go home or for nostalgic reasons. He’d be leaving to win, and he’ll only do so if the team he goes to is better positioned to compete than Edmonton.

For a player who has already cemented his status as the best in the world, the only acceptable outcome is a Stanley Cup. Losing consecutive Finals has eaten away at him to the point that his decision on a contract can’t box him into a corner or a situation where he won’t have a chance again.

What he needs to see isn’t clear. And, how long it takes before he sees it is becoming a big question.

Next: McDavid’s “No Term” Remark Means Oilers Face Uncomfortable Reality