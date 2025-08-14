The Fine Line Canadiens Face in Hutson’s Contract Talks

Based on his contract and past extensions like it, on paper, the Montreal Canadiens enter negotiations with young defenseman Lane Hutson from a position of strength. The reality, however, is that Hutson is a unicorn in the NHL, and as franchise icon Serge Savard recently put it, “…he’s probably the most talented player the Canadiens have had since Guy Lafleur.” That puts Montreal in an intriguing position.

The 21-year-old, eligible for a long-term extension since July 1, is classified as a 10.2(c) RFA, meaning he has no arbitration rights or offer sheet options. At the same time, Hutson is the future of the Canadiens in more ways than one.

Do the Habs try to use a comparable from the past to negotiate Hutson’s new deal? Do they use Noah Dobson’s recent eight-year, $9.5M AAV contract as a starting point? Or, do they place this potential phenom in a category all by himself?

How Will the Canadiens Negotiate With Hutson and His Camp?

Dobson had negotiating leverage as a top-pair, right-shot defenseman approaching unrestricted free agency. Meanwhile, Hutson is an RFA still early in his NHL career. Comparable 10.2(c) RFAs such as Quinn Hughes, Jake Sanderson, and Brock Faber suggest Hutson’s AAV could fall between $8.8M and $9.5M on a six-to-eight-year deal. Then again, Hutson is arguably a much better player than Dobson and projects to be a franchise defenseman.

Hutson Dobson Canadiens

Marco D’Amico of RG reports that the rising salary cap has introduced a market reset. As a result, free agents are likely to opt for shorter-term deals to maximize future earnings. See Evan Bouchard in Edmonton as an example. The good news for the Canadiens is that Hutson, however, seems focused on staying long-term.

D’Amico cites another interesting comparable when he notes: “For someone like Lane Hutson, all eyes are likely on what the New Jersey Devils decide to do with Luke Hughes. Can you really offer him more than his brother, Jack? Does that impact his term then? All these things come into play, but will also impact negotiations across the league.”

That begs the question: Should the Canadiens reward Hutson with a much higher long-term deal now? Or, do they try to squeeze him for a few extra dollars, knowing that he doesn’t have the same negotiating power as Dobson did after he was acquired from the New York Islanders?

Sources confirm talks are cordial and ongoing, and neither side is feeling a pinch to get something done. Still, there’s a bit of a dance going on here as the Canadiens try to maximize their leverage, but acknowledge Hutson’s expressed desire to stay.

At the end of the day, the idea is to get one of the most promising young defensemen to sign a deal that works for everyone.

