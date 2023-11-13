Teddy Blueger Poised to Improve the Canucks This Season

Except for a loss in Toronto against the Maple Leafs, the Vancouver Canucks have been navigating their best start in many seasons. On Sunday night against the Montreal Canadiens, they did a quick bounce back to win by a score of 5-2.

In short, besides this bit of a hiccup, there is optimism brewing in Vancouver. One key aspect of the Canucks Sunday night win was the return of Teddy Blueger. Blueger is a player whose presence is anticipated to elevate the team’s performance.

Blueger Makes His Return to the Canucks’ Lineup

After being sidelined for the first month of the season due to an ankle injury, Blueger made his debut for the Canucks. The 29-year-old Latvian forward had signed a one-year deal with the Canucks in the offseason. He brings experience and depth to the team’s lineup.

New threads, new digits!



Ian Cole ➡️ #28

Carson Soucy ➡️ #7

Teddy Blueger ➡️ #53 pic.twitter.com/rpU85YiGhV — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) July 7, 2023

Last season, Blueger scored four goals and 16 points in 63 games split between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was expected to contribute in a bottom-six role for the Canucks.

Blueger showed up with the Canucks and made a solid impact in the preseason. In fact, Canucks’ writer Iain MacIntyre noted during last night’s game that he was one of the five best players during the Canucks’ preseason. Hence, the team is eager to integrate him into their lineup. He’s finally ready to make his debut after overcoming an injury that sidelined him for a significant portion of the preseason.

MacIntyre commended Blueger’s preseason performance, highlighting him as one of the team’s standout players. He brought versatility and is a fourth-line player with an extra edge, capable of contributing beyond his bottom-six roster position.

What Does Blueger Bring to the Team?

The 29-year-old forward signed a one-year deal with the Canucks during the offseason. When he’s fully healthy again, he’s expected to bring a versatile skill set to the team. He’s known for his responsible two-way play and adds depth to the Canucks’ lineup. He’s able to contribute by winning faceoffs, which helps bolster the team’s possession game.

We enjoyed our time in the Teddy Blueger fan club 🫐



Best of luck, Teddy! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/EYgrZpBB07 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 1, 2023

His experience can positively influence team culture and provide guidance to younger players. Additionally, Blueger’s penalty kill ability improves the Canucks’ defense; and, his ability to contribute offensively from a bottom-six role adds valuable depth scoring.

The Canucks anticipate that Blueger’s return will strengthen their faceoff skills and penalty killing. But he can also inject a level of experience and versatility that will enhance the team’s overall play. His well-rounded skill set makes him a key asset as the Canucks work to solidify their position in the West.

Blueger Can Make a Huge Impact on the Penalty Kill and Team Dynamics

MacIntyre noted the remarkable resilience shown by the Canucks during the 14 games without Blueger, particularly on the penalty kill. With his return, there’s anticipation of an improvement in the penalty kill. As well, given Blueger’s expertise in faceoffs, experience, and speed he can add a lot more to the team’s arsenal.

Canucks fans should expect that Blueger’s presence will wrestle some penalty kill responsibilities from star players like Miller and Patterson, allowing them to stay fresh for offensive situations.

