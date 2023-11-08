Canucks’ Thrilling Win Over Oilers Reveals Lingering Issues

Looking back at the Vancouver Canucks latest win against the Edmonton Oilers, there are a few items worth noting. On the one hand, the win is a win and that’s nothing to sneeze at. However, a colleague of mine (Greg) who often watches Canucks’ games with me, noticed some lingering issues that might spell problems for the team. Let’s take a close look at what some of those problems might be.

The Canucks Win Over the Oilers Win Was Great, However …

The latest showdown between the Canucks and the Oilers gave Canucks fans a thrilling rollercoaster of emotions; however, it also shed light on some issues that the Canucks must address.

The Canucks started the game slowly. During the game’s first 15 minutes, it felt like the Oilers were all over goalie Thatcher Demko. Fortunately, the Canucks’ standout goalie was just that – a standout goalie. It was the Oilers vs. Demko in a relentless battle. Although it gives Canucks’ fans reason after reason to appreciate Demko, it also leaves fans wondering what the heck is happening with the Canucks’ defense and team coverage.

Thatcher Demko Canucks

The Oilers out-shot the Canucks 19-2. It was that overwhelming. That has prompted concerns about where the Canucks’ offense had gone. Demko’s remarkable performance kept the Canucks afloat during this intense early onslaught. If not for him, the game would have gone south really quickly.

The Canucks Finished the Surprising First Period with an Undeserved Lead

As the first period came to a close, the Canucks had defied the odds. They pushed back after the initial onslaught and found themselves ahead 3-1.

Two significant factors played a role in this surprising turn of events. First, Demko’s stellar performance seemed to get inside the heads of the Oilers. The Oilers became frustrated, even with all of their scoring opportunities. Second, players like Nils Hoglander, JT Miller, Dakota Joshua, and others effectively got under the skin of the Oilers. In the end, the Oilers’ game plan was disrupted.

Despite the eventual victory, some moments left fans yelling at their TV screens. The Canucks repeatedly struggled to clean up their end by moving the puck past their blue line. Passes, puck throws, and high lobs often seemed haphazard and desperate. While the Oilers were buzzing, the Canucks didn’t help their own cause.

Elias Pettersson Vancouver Canucks

Their desperate defensive play led to turnovers and missed opportunities for offensive plays. These issues have raised questions about the Canucks’ ability to maintain control and make precise decisions during crucial moments in the game. As Canucks’ fans, given what we are learning about Coach Rick Tocchet, you have to believe he will address and rectify this in-game challenge.

Then There’s the Oilers’ Connor McDavid to Contend With

One crucial aspect of the game was the Oilers’ dependency on Connor McDavid. Radio discussions after the game speculate that McDavid is dealing with physical ailments. If so, these limit his performance to about 70% of his usual abilities. Mark Spector of Sportsnet writes, “Whatever the injury was that cost him two games earlier this season, it lingers.” McDavid said, “I feel healthy enough to be out there, and I’ve got to be better.” He added, “I’ve got to be contributing and playing the game that I can. Obviously, I’m a big part of the group and haven’t been playing well enough.”

Still, McDavid is McDavid and after the first 15 minutes of the game, the Canucks showed an effective strategy of working to contain him As the game wore on, they were able to effectively shut him down.

The Bottom Line in the Canucks Win and Continued Success

In the end, the Canucks’ victory was both welcome and exciting. However, it also served as a reminder of areas that require attention and improvement.

The team’s ability to maintain control in its own end and capitalize on offensive opportunities will be essential as they seek to continue winning during the regular season. The next game will be another test, and then another.

The question for fans is whether the team can learn and respond to the lessons that present themselves, even during victories. As Coach Tocchet sometimes notes, sometimes the best lessons are learned in wins rather than during losses.

