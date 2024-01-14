In a game that saw strategic lineup adjustments and messaging sent by Toronto Maple Leafs’ coach Sheldon Keefe, the spotlight fell on captain John Tavares and forward Tyler Bertuzzi. Tavares played just over three minutes in the third period and Bertuzzi got one shift. Neither was an outright benching, but Keefe’s decision made it clear to the team that their efforts were not good enough.
The shake-up continued with notable line changes, particularly moving William Nylander to join forces with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. According to Keefe, this move was prompted by the underwhelming performance of the Tavares-Bertuzzi-Nylander line, which, in his words, “was not good for us.” He added, “They did not have one good shift.” The Leafs’ second line failed to impress, prompting Keefe to seek a better option as the Leafs gave up a 3-0 lead to the Colorado Avalanche. The Maple Leafs ended up losing the game 6-3.
Addressing the challenge posed by the top players on the Avs, Keefe explained that “When [Nathan] MacKinnon’s line gets out there with [Cale] Makar and [Devon] Toews, the calibre of play, that’s not the NHL. That’s another league.”
Will Tavares, Bertuzzi and Others Get the Message?
Looking beyond the specific game, the statistics since December 1st highlight the varying production levels among the Maple Leafs’ forwards in 5v5 situations. While Matthews, Nylander, and Marner feature prominently in the rankings, Tavares’ point contribution falls significantly behind, emphasizing the need for increased output from the team captain. He’s not alone.
As the Leafs navigate the challenges in finding consistent depth scoring, Keefe and the coaching staff will undoubtedly continue to fine-tune their strategies to find chemistry that will produce better results.
