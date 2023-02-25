Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 2-1 OT Win Over the Wild

Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs won a boring (playoff-style) and hard-fought hockey game against the Minnesota Wild. It was a low-scoring game – it ended 2-1 – that was finally decided in the most exciting minute of the game. That was when William Nylander scored the single-handed, game-winning goal in an amazing play in the Wild end.

The Wild had been on a four-game winning streak before last night’s game. And they didn’t go easily. They put up a strong defense that seemed to shut down the Maple Leafs.

But the team didn’t panic, stuck with it, and won in the overtime session. The Maple Leafs had struggled in overtime earlier in the season, starting with a 1-6 overtime record. But they’ve since won five of seven overtime games for a 6-8 record.

David Kampf scored the only goal in regulation for Toronto.

With the 2-1 victory over the Wild, the Maple Leafs swept the season’s series. They’ve now earned points in their last five games against Minnesota.

Takeaway One: William Nylander Is Leading His Team

William Nylander had another outstanding game. His game-winner was his third overtime score of the season. He’s absolutely turning into a star this season. His ability to come up big in key moments is uncanny.

If he can keep this kind of play up, he promises to be a valuable asset for the Maple Leafs this postseason. He certainly played a pivotal role in this win.

William Nylander, Maple Leafs

The overtime scoring play was one for the highlight reels. After reaching in from behind to strip the puck from a Minnesota player, he maneuvered past another defender and finally did a bit of an outside-in move to beat the goaltender cleanly.

It was a clutch play by Nylander, whose dogged determination has earned him praise from both commentators and fans. Some fans are now starting to call him that “S” word – Superstar. On the season, he’s scored 33 goals. That’s only one short of his career-high that he set last season.

Could Nylander’s play be the key to the Maple Leafs’ success in their quest for the Stanley Cup? His play has been a bright spot for the Maple Leafs’ success in the regular season.

Takeaway Two: Mark Giordano Sets NHL Record for Blocked Shots

Mark Giordano had an impressive game. He blocked three shots and, in doing so, tied the NHL record for shot blocks. That record had been held by Kris Russell. Currently, the shared record stands at 2,044 shot blocks. However, Giordano will likely will break the record in his next game against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.

Maple Leafs’ fans are having the privilege of watching Giordano finish his long and successful NHL career in his hometown. His shot-blocking abilities are a key part of his defensive game, and learly takes pride in that part of his play. He’s been one of the key players on the team all season. So much for being an old guy!

Takeaway Three: Ilya Samsonov Looks Bad in Playing Well

Given how the first period started, it seemed as if Ilya Samsonov was going to have a rough game. He almost turned a routine play into a costly error by leaving his net at the wrong time. That move almost allowed a score. However, he settled in and made some key saves to help the Maple Leafs win the game.

Ilya Samsonov, Maple Leafs

Even the one Wild goal was not his fault. It was simply an unlucky bounce off of a defenseman’s skate that caught him out of position. That said, he showed some persistence by regrouping to make some key saves. He was particularly good on a Wild power play late in the game.

For as solid a season as Samsonov has had, he’s been struggling in his past seven starts. His save percentage was just .898. However, his strong performance in this game included a .960 save percentage. He’s now played 30 games on the season and has put together a record of 21-7-2, with a goals-against-average of 2.35 and a save percentage of .916.

