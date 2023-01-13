Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 4-1 Loss to the Red Wings

For the Toronto Maple Leafs, all good things must come to an end. Last night, the Detroit Red Wings won their first game against the Maple Leafs in almost four years. The final score was 4-1.

For the Red Wings, Lucas Raymond had a goal and two assists, while Robby Fabbri, Ben Chiarot, and Moritz Seider also scored for Detroit. Detroit goalie Ville Husso had 31 saves.

The Maple Leafs’ only goal came from defenseman Rasmus Sandin. Prior to last night’s loss, the Maple Leafs had previously won nine games in a row in regulation over the Red Wings. That streak dated back to the start of the 2016-17 season.

It was the Red Wings’ first win against Toronto in nearly four years. The loss halted the Maple Leafs’ three-game win streak.

Takeaway One: Red Wings Turn the Tables on Ilya Samsonov

Ilya Samsonov started against the Red Wings last night. In his last game against Detroit, he had stopped all but one of 23 shots on his net. It wasn’t the same team last night.

In the end, Samsonov made 19 saves in the 4-1 loss. He allowed three goals last night. It’s been a bit up-and-down for Samsonov over his past six games. He’s put together a 3-2-1 record and has given up 21 goals over those games.

Ilya Samsonov

More interesting, he’s given up three or more goals in five of his last six. On the season, he’s not bad statistically. However, he’s been sliding. Currently, after 17 games, his record is 12-4-1, with a goals-against-average of 2.33 and a save percentage of .914.

Takeaway Two: Rasmus Sandin Scores His Third Goal

Rasmus Sandin had the only goal for the Maple Leafs on the night. It was his first goal in 11 games and his third of the season. After being a holdout for much of the offseason before he signed a contract, Sandin has become one of the regular blue-liners this season.

With his point last night, Sandin is now only a single point away from matching last season’s career-best season. In 2021-22, he put up 16 points in 51 games. This season, in only 39 games, Sandin has 15 points. He’s been a regular since day one of the season; and, he’s likely going to be central to the Maple Leafs’ defense for seasons to come.

Takeaway Three: Bobby McMann Does NOT Score His 1st NHL Goal

Bobby McMann, who was playing only his second NHL game with the Maple Leafs, thought he had scored his first career goal only 56 seconds after the opening faceoff. However, the goal was later reviewed and it was ruled that McMann had used a “distinct kicking motion” to direct the puck into the net. As a result, of that decision, the goal was disallowed.

“I might have to wash some underwear in the hotel room, but I'll make it work.”



You can overturn Bobby McMann's first NHL goal, but you can't turn over the smile on his dad Cecil's face. On the luckiest, unlikeliest father travelling with the Maple Leafs: https://t.co/vuFiVLZyjX pic.twitter.com/6cIwlqi03m — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) January 13, 2023

Goalie Samsonov, after the game, acted as a spokesperson for the Maple Leafs and reported: “That was sad, because he gets his first career goal and he’s celebrating and everyone is happy for him, and then we didn’t really know what was going on.”

Samsonov then predicted, “He’s going to get one soon, though. He’s a good player.”

