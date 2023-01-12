Four Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 2-1 Win Over Predators

The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Nashville Predators in what turned out to be a good, old-fashioned goalie duel. In the end, the Predators took an ill-advised double-minor penalty that gave the Maple Leafs a late-game four-minute power play. With less than 90 seconds, Mitch Marner scored the game-winner.

With their road victory, the Maple Leafs broke the Predators’ January willing streak. The Predators had been on a season-high four-game winning streak. It was a good hockey game, with (it seemed) more Maple Leafs’ fans attending in Nashville than Predators’ fans.

Takeaway One: Matt Murray Was on His Game All Night

Murray drew the start against the Predators. Before last night, over his last seven games, Murray had alternated between wins and losses. As a result, he had posted a higher-than-normal goals-against-average of 2.87 and a lower-than-normal save percentage of .886.

Coming into the game, Nashville had won seven of their last 10 games, so Murray was looking at a difficult challenge. He was also facing Predators’ goalie Juuse Saros who had been on an amazing roll, having stopped over 100 shots in his past two games. Saros was hot last night as well, but the power-play did him in.

Matt Murray, Maple Leafs

Murray made 32 saves in the game and helped his team beat the Predators. The game was close all night long, and both goalies performed well. Both Murray and Saros made save after save. However, the difference was that the Maple Leafs were able to score the game-winning goal on the man advantage with 1:15 left in the third period.

Then Murray shut the door when the Predators were pushing for a tie. With his victory, Murray improved his record on the season to 11-4-2.

Related: MAPLE LEAFS TIMMINS SHOULD PUT CHYCHRUN RUMORS TO BED

Takeaway Two: Mitch Marner Scores Game-Winning Goal

As noted, Mitch Marner broke the tie with his power-play goal late in the third period. Marner has been having a solid season again in 2022-23. His goal last night was number 16 on the season. He’s also started a new point-generating streak. His goal helped him extend his point streak to six games.

Marner also hit a milestone. After 42 games on the season, he now has reached 50 points. He’s currently the Maple Leafs’ leading scorer on the season.

Takeaway Three: John Tavares Scores Again

John Tavares is now averaging a point-a-game through 42 games this season. Tavares had another strong performance in this game, scoring a power-play goal and adding a power-play assist. The goal was his 20th of the season.

John Tavares Toronto Maple Leafs Upper Deck

His assist was timely and helped set up line-mate Marner’s game-winner. Concern about Tavares slowing down as he ages have has proven to be little more than a myth (at least for this season). Tavares is having one of his strongest seasons ever, and he’s on a pace that will help him reach the 80-point threshold for the fifth time during his career.

Related: Four Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 6-2 Win Over the Flyers

Takeaway Four: William Nylander Is Back on the Scoresheet

After being held off the scoresheet for three games in a row, William Nylander had a hand in both Maple Leafs’ goals last night. He registered two assists, one with the man advantage power-play. His first helper came on Tavares’ five-on-five first-period goal and his second on Marner’s game-winner.

With Auston Matthews out of the game with an unknown injury, Nylander carried the offense for the team’s top line. He played over 21 minutes in the game; and, about the only thing he didn’t do well was win faceoffs. He won only one of six draws he took on the night. Nylander is close to hitting the 50-point mark, having scored 22 goals and adding 25 assists (for 47 points) in 42 games played this season.

Related: Ex-Maple Leafs Frederik “Goat” Gauthier: Where is He Now?