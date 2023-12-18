Subban’s Shot at Oilers’ Streak Curious Considering Old Trade Talk

Back in June of 2016, the Montreal Canadiens orchestrated a trade, sending defenseman P.K. Subban, (in the prime of his career), to the Nashville Predators in exchange for blueliner Shea Weber. The unexpected transaction set the stage for divergent paths in the careers of both players and the fortunes of the Canadiens and Predators. Subban’s career took a downhill turn in the many seasons following that trade and it wasn’t long before he’d worked his way out of the NHL. Now, he’s an analyst for ESPN, and he’s full of hot takes, many of which stir up NHL fan bases.

PK Subban Devils NHL

Subban quickly made an impact with the Predators, contributing to their journey to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final and earning recognition as a Norris Trophy finalist in 2017-18. However, after three seasons with the New Jersey Devils, Subban surprised the hockey community by announcing his retirement in September 2022.

Subban Almost Became an Oiler

Interestingly, before Subban landed in Nashville, the Edmonton Oilers were reportedly keen on acquiring him. TSN’s Ryan Rishaug disclosed that the Canadiens’ asking price included key Oilers assets such as Leon Draisaitl, the fourth overall pick in the 2016 Draft, and the choice between Darnell Nurse or Oscar Klefbom, among other considerations.

The Oilers, with their budding young talents, were at a crucial juncture in their development. Draisaitl, fresh off a 51-point sophomore season, and promising defensemen Nurse and Klefbom were just beginning to shape their NHL careers. The proposed trade, had it materialized, would have undoubtedly reshaped the trajectories of both franchises.

Fortunately for the Oilers, they opted not to proceed with the high-stakes deal. Draisaitl and Nurse evolved into the core players for the team and Subban became a shell of the player he once was.

Later in his career, as Subban was trying to find work in the NHL as a free agent, the Oilers were linked to him.

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal wrote in August of 2022:

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal writes in his latest “9 Things” column:

Two well-known veteran NHL’ers continue to be linked to the Edmonton Oilers: P.K. Subban and Phil Kessel. Subban has made over $80m in his career, Kessel $93m. At this point in their careers, they have made most of the money they will probably ever need. What they will still want to do is win, especially after seasons in New Jersey and Arizona. So, why would their agents (Don Meehan and Wayne Arnott, respectively) not put a call in to a Final 4 team to see if there is a fit?

The Oilers, once again, chose not to go with Subban.

Is Subban Holding a Grudge? Or, Is He Right About the Oilers?

Fast forward to the present, with the Oilers were riding an impressive eight-game winning streak before two losses to the Florida-based teams. Subban, now a commentator, took to The Pat McAfee Show to deliver a scathing assessment of the Oilers.

Unimpressed, he labeled them a one-man team heavily reliant on Connor McDavid, deeming the team’s success solely due to their star player. Subban’s criticism echoes earlier remarks during the season, where he targeted the team’s defensive play.

At the time, the Oilers were the hottest team in the NHL. They’d battled back from a disastrous start and gotten themselves to a record better than .500 and in the playoff conversation again. They had certainly earned some credit with their play, but Subban wasn’t giving it.

The comments almost sounded as they were coming from a bitter place. Perhaps it’s too much of a reach to suggest that Subban holds a grudge over being snubbed twice by the Oilers. In fact, it’s not clear he ever wanted to be a part of the franchise. That said, he was among a select few who decided to trash the team while they were playing well. “I’m disappointed in Edmonton,” Subban said. “I’m not happy with Edmonton, I think ‘Nah, they do stink’… if it wasn’t for Connor McDavid they would be an afterthought.”

Is Subban Right About the Oilers?

The timing was fascinating. Not long after the made the comments, the Oilers lost two in a row. They played a superior game to Tampa, but got out goalied. They played horribly against the Florida Panthers. Now, they have to prove they can stop a losing streak and go on another run.

And, the ability to do so will hinge on the success and production of Connor McDavid.

Next: Insider Projects Oilers Larger Combo Deal to Trade Jack Campbell