Insider Projects Oilers Larger Combo Deal to Trade Jack Campbell

Jack Campbell had another rough outing for the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday night. He allowed three goals against in the first 28 minutes of a game and he’s clearly not finding his game in the minors. There’s no way the Oilers are feeling confident enough to bring him back up to the main roster. “If the Oilers could move Jack Campbell, they’ll do it tomorrow. They’d probably do it today,” says David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

But, a trade won’t be easy. If GM Ken Holland can make it, Pagnotta believes Edmonton will either have to add a massive sweetener in the form of a first-round pick (or two) and Holland just isn’t willing to do that right now. He goes on to explain:

“It’s a big ask for a team to take that on. Are their teams willing to do it? Yes. But is it going to cost the first and a second or two firsts or a first and a top-tier prospect? Also yes. So unless this is combo into a larger deal and you’re offsetting assets because of it, it’s not going to happen anytime soon.”

Jack Campbell Oilers UD

Pagnotta adds that this doesn’t change the narrative or the fact that the Oilers would love to get themselves away from that contract because clearly putting him in the minors is not working. His numbers in the a have been up and down. He notes, “So the Oilers have to either bite down on this one or they’re going to have to find another way to make it work.” Pagnotta says, “…then have to take it on the chin in some type of larger deal.”

Oilers Need a Massive Trade to Mix The Campbell Contract In

“I think it would be a larger type of deal to make it look a little bit prettier throw some makeup on that pig before you throw it out there,” says Pagnotta. He believes the trade would need to be multiple pieces with another team that would see multiple assets moved.

Hello Hockey Insider @thefourthperiod shares his take on Jack Campbell and his status with the Oilers.



Catch @HelloHockeyShow with @bellezy7 & I on Saturdays from 10am-12pm on @yegsportsalk! pic.twitter.com/l9AnUCz0O9 — Tom Gazzola (@TomGazzola) December 17, 2023

That trade would probably include goaltenders swapping places, forwards or defensemen being moved, or prospects and picks changing hands in what could be as many as six or seven pieces. What team is able to and willing to do so will be interesting to see.

Holland has already said there aren’t teams out there willing to wheel and deal yet. He anticipates something getting done in February versus now.

Next: Dylan Holloway Return After Christmas a Gift for Oilers’ Draisaitl