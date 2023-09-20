Steven Stamkos is not a happy camper. Since July 1, 2023, the Lightning have had the opportunity to discuss a contract extension with their veteran captain; nevertheless, as of the current date, negotiations for a new deal remain stagnant, with training camp just days away. While he’s not threatening to leave the Tampa Bay Lightning or ask for a trade, the veteran star isn’t happy about the fact Tampa hasn’t done more to show him they’d like him to stay, including engaging in contract extension talks.
Stamkos will see his current deal expire at the end of this season and it’s clear he wants to stay. But, the vibe he’s getting from the Lightning seems to suggest it might not be a big priority for them. Twitter account Lightning Insider posted a couple of quotes from Stamkos on Wednesday, his comments suggesting he’s upset with the way things have unfolded. They write, when asked about a lack of a contract extension to this point, Stamkos responded, “To be honest I’ve been disappointed in the lack of talk in that regard. So it was something that I expressed at the end of last year that I wanted to get something done before training camp.”
Stamkos was asked if he’s given them any reason not to talk to him and if he’s open to negotiating during the season. He said, “I’m ready whenever so I guess that was something that that I didn’t see see coming but it is what it is.” He added, “Like I stated at the end of last year, too. I would love to extend and play here and finish up my career here but that’s out of my hands. I can’t write a contract for myself.”
Clearly, this is not good.
That Stamkos feels jolted by the Lightning doesn’t mean the two sides can’t hammer out an extension and move on, both happy as can be that their relationship will continue. But, that the Lightning haven’t placed a priority on getting a new deal for him, especially when they know the salary cap is increasing speaks to how high he is (or isn’t) on their priority list.
The team signed Brandon Hagel to a long-term deal and offered big term to Alex Killorn before he left for the Anaheim Ducks. Still, nothing for the player who has been the arguable face of the franchise for close to a decade. What he’s asking for? That much isn’t clear. But, age shouldn’t be a factor if he’s open to signing a shorter-term deal.
You could tell by his demeanor and body language that Stamkos was frustrated. For the Lightning’s sake, let’s hope he’s not so frustrated he’s open to exploring his options. Either way, if the team isn’t a contender early in this season, expect trade speculation to kick in before the NHL Trade Deadline. Only a new deal will stop the train from rolling down that track now.
