BriseBois Offers No-Nonsense Reply to Stamkos’ Contract Issues

Julien BriseBois heard the comments from Steven Stamkos about his contract issues with the Tampa Bay Lightning, and to put it frankly, he doesn’t really care. While the Lightning GM isn’t insensitive to how Stamkos might be feeling heading into his final season under contract and no extension in hand, BriseBois has no intention to put Stamkos at ease or hurry up and get a deal done, simply because Stamkos wanted it done before camp.
Related: Storm Brewing Between an Irked Steven Stamkos and Lightning
The GM was asked about the comments Stamkos made this week, the media and fans sensing the frustration oozing from the veteran because the Lightning haven’t engaged in talks about a new deal. His response was that he’d love for Stamkos to finish his career in Tampa, but business is business and other things need to take priority.
BriseBois said, “Steven has mentioned publicly and to me that he wants to spend his entire career with the Lightning. I think it would be great for our organization if Steven could spend his entire career with the Lightning. That’s in everyone’s best interest.” However, he also noted, “At the same time, it’s not just about Steven playing out his career in Tampa. It’s about Steven staying in Tampa and the Lightning remaining a legitimate Stanley Cup contender year in and year out for the remainder of his tenure as a player on the club.” Saying that they share the common goal of bringing the Cup back to Tampa, doing so is BriseBois’ primary objective. “In order for us to do that in future years, we’re going to need to spend our cap dollars as wisely as possible.”
He went on to say that he needs to see how this season shapes out before he can make any sort of offer to Stamkos. He needs to see who steps up, and can fill certain roles, and how the puzzle pieces fit together. “After the season, once I make those decisions, I can work with Steven and his agent on a contract structure that works for both sides.”
In other words, Stamkos will have to wait and if that’s a problem… then it’s his problem. This probably won’t make Stamkos feel any better about his situation and it certainly doesn’t solve his concerns. Time will tell if he’s willing to wait and see how the season plays out or if he changes his mind about finishing his career in Tampa, knowing that other things need to come before him.
Next: Maple Leafs Provide Major Injury Updates On Muzzin and Murray
More News
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Storm Brewing Between an Irked Steven Stamkos and Lightning
Steven Stamkos expressed his disappointment that the Tampa Bay Lightning haven't engaged more in...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
NHL Insider Names “Best Recruiter” for Oilers to Keep Draisaitl
It won't be money or the chance to play with Connor McDavid that are...
-
NHL News/ 16 hours ago
Testing Treliving’s Patience: Maple Leafs and Nylander Move Slow
In the midst of contract uncertainty, William Nylander's role and future with the Maple...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Holland Hints at Big Trade With Oilers’ “Cup or Bust” Mentality
Oilers GM Ken Holland knows it's "Cup or Bust" for the team so he's...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Philadelphia Flyers Make Trade Offer For Senators’ Shane Pinto
According to Bruce Garrioch’s report in the Ottawa Sun, the Ottawa Senators are still...
-
New York Rangers/ 3 days ago
Growth of Rangers Prospects Could Make 3 Players Trade Bait
If the New York Rangers see some of their prospects develop, there could be...
-
Featured/ 3 days ago
Did Maple Leafs Paint Themselves into a Corner with Samsonov?
Although the Toronto Maple Leafs salary arbitration with Ilya Samsonov turned out well for...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Mike Babcock Resigns as Blue Jackets’ Coach; Pascal Vincent Hired
Mike Babcock resigns as Columbus Blue Jackets' Head Coach; Pascal Vincent steps in as...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 4 days ago
Rookie Sensations Bedard and Fantilli Score Debut Hat Tricks
Young prodigies Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli made a sensational entrance, clinching hat tricks...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Paul Stastny Rejects PTO Offers, Seeks Guaranteed Contract
Veteran center Paul Stastny remains resolute, rejecting PTO offers and seeking a guaranteed NHL...