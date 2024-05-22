As per Tom Gazzola of Edmonton Sports Talk, Edmonton Oilers forward Adam Henrique was moving well at today’s practice. He notes, “Been told he should play this series, not sure which game though.” Henrique missed all but one game in the series versus the Vancouver Canucks, dealing with a lower-body issue that some are thinking might be a high ankle sprain.
The Oilers have missed Henrique, not only because he’s a productive veteran, but because having him in the lineup allows the Oilers to deepen their forward group and split Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl onto two separate lines. Having a spread out offense against the Dallas Stars may be key to their Western Conference Final series as the Stars are the deeper of the two teams.
The good news for Edmonton is that Dylan Holloway has stepped up in a huge way and been a productive part of the Oilers’ second line. If Henrique is able to return, it is more likely he’s added to the team’s third line, one that has had some trouble finding the back of the net. Right now, that line consists of Ryan McLeod, Derek Ryan, and Warren Foegele. Having Henrique on that line would give the Oilers more balanced scoring.
Other Oilers Playoff Roster Notes
Gazzola also noted that Evander Kane is not on the ice, which has been the norm in the playoffs. He’s been dealing with a sports hernia and has played only games. Some black aces are skating with the group today.
The Oilers get set to face the Stars starting on Thursday night. Dallas is the favorite going into the series and has home-ice advantage. Their scoring is spread out a lot more than the Oilers, but the Oilers have elite stars who have produced in bunches. Led by Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Edmonton is hoping their top end outguns the Stars’ top guys and that the Oilers can get some run support from the other forwards, including potentially Henrique.
Next: Stars vs. Superstars: Much Deeper Dallas Team Up Against Oilers’ Elite
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 hours ago
Flames Part Ways with Asst. Coach Marc Savard, Likely Joins Leafs
Marc Savard will be leaving the Calgary Flames after being an Assistant Coach with...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 8 hours ago
Johnny Gaudreau Has Found His Game At The World Championship
Johnny Gaudreau has found his game at the World Championship. Does he still have...
-
NHL News/ 11 hours ago
Trotz Reacts to Mitch Marner Trade Rumors to Nashville
Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz reacts to Mitch Marner trade rumors when asked directly...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers’ Evan Bouchard Historic Playoff Run: Next Up, Miro Heiskanen
Edmonton Oilers' defenseman Evan Bouchard is having a historic playoff Run. Can he keep...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers’ Quiet Leader: Nugent-Hopkins Elevates Game in Playoffs
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has significantly improved his playoff performances and production in the 2024 playoffs.
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Mitch Marner Changes Stance on Trade from Maple Leafs
New reports suggest that Mitch Marner is not totally against a trade out of...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Boeser Out For Canucks, Will Not Play In Game 7 vs Oilers
Brock Boeser has been dealing with blood clotting issues. He has been ruled out...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 4 days ago
Hurricanes Sign Rod Brind’Amour to Multi-Year Extension
Reports are that Carolina Hurricanes' head coach Rod Brind'Amour has signed a long-term extension...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers’ Bottom Six Underperformance a Major Concern vs. Canucks
The Edmonton Oilers bottom six have underperformed in the playoffs, but kinds of impact...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
What Makes Craig Berube’s Formula a Winner in Toronto
The Toronto Maple Leafs have their new head coach. That's Craig Berube. What does...
Percy
May 22, 2024 at 11:32 am
Oilers have as many goal scorer’s as The Stars.Add Hyman and Holloway to the list.