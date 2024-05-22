As per Tom Gazzola of Edmonton Sports Talk, Edmonton Oilers forward Adam Henrique was moving well at today’s practice. He notes, “Been told he should play this series, not sure which game though.” Henrique missed all but one game in the series versus the Vancouver Canucks, dealing with a lower-body issue that some are thinking might be a high ankle sprain.

The Oilers have missed Henrique, not only because he’s a productive veteran, but because having him in the lineup allows the Oilers to deepen their forward group and split Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl onto two separate lines. Having a spread out offense against the Dallas Stars may be key to their Western Conference Final series as the Stars are the deeper of the two teams.

The good news for Edmonton is that Dylan Holloway has stepped up in a huge way and been a productive part of the Oilers’ second line. If Henrique is able to return, it is more likely he’s added to the team’s third line, one that has had some trouble finding the back of the net. Right now, that line consists of Ryan McLeod, Derek Ryan, and Warren Foegele. Having Henrique on that line would give the Oilers more balanced scoring.

Other Oilers Playoff Roster Notes

Gazzola also noted that Evander Kane is not on the ice, which has been the norm in the playoffs. He’s been dealing with a sports hernia and has played only games. Some black aces are skating with the group today.

The Oilers get set to face the Stars starting on Thursday night. Dallas is the favorite going into the series and has home-ice advantage. Their scoring is spread out a lot more than the Oilers, but the Oilers have elite stars who have produced in bunches. Led by Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Edmonton is hoping their top end outguns the Stars’ top guys and that the Oilers can get some run support from the other forwards, including potentially Henrique.

