Stars’ DJ Makes Good After Unintentionally Trolling Oilers Charity

The DJ for the Dallas Stars made an unknown oops when he played the song “La Bamba” after the Stars beat the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of their Western Conference Final game. Unaware that the song was chosen by the Oilers after home wins because of a special connection to the know-deceased Ben Stelter, more than a few fans called out the DJ for being so insensitive.

Jonathon Shippy Shipman says he had no idea that the song had special meaning, nor that Stelter had become a close friend of Oilers’ captain Connor McDavid before Stelter passed. The song was also a tribute to Joey Moss, who passed in 2020.

The DJ took to social media and immediately apologized when it was pointed out what the song meant to Edmonton and its fan base. He noted that he was not informed of the situation surrounding Stelter and how he — as a young cancer victim — was a big part of the team and an inspiration for fans and players in the Edmonton area. He explained that this is a joke he’s done against every team. He plays their song just to troll them. Had he known, he would never have played the song and vowed never to do so again.

He wrote:

“I’m sorry, Oilers fans. If I knew what I know now about the significance of La Bamba to your franchise and fan base, I certainly would not have played it. I thought it was just a happy, fun win song. Thank you to all the Oilers fans who have been so understanding. Much love!”

A radio DJ in Dallas played "La Bamba" in an attempt to troll the Oilers after Game 2, but after learning of the song's meaning to Joey Moss and Ben Stelter, the DJ apologized and donated to the Ben Stelter Foundation and encouraged Stars fans to do the same????



(???? via @m_dan25) pic.twitter.com/Lk8Xb6g3Yu — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 27, 2024

Showing that he meant good on his promise, the DJ went a step further. He donated to the Ben Stelter Foundation and encouraged Stars fans to do the same. So far, they’ve shown up grandly, raising over $10K. The apology was classy enough. This was a great sign of goodwill.

Today would’ve been his 8th Birthday. In our hearts, he’s still with us every day.

Next: Oilers Hope for Game 3 Win With Lineup Changes on Both Teams