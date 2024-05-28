The DJ for the Dallas Stars made an unknown oops when he played the song “La Bamba” after the Stars beat the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of their Western Conference Final game. Unaware that the song was chosen by the Oilers after home wins because of a special connection to the know-deceased Ben Stelter, more than a few fans called out the DJ for being so insensitive.
Jonathon Shippy Shipman says he had no idea that the song had special meaning, nor that Stelter had become a close friend of Oilers’ captain Connor McDavid before Stelter passed. The song was also a tribute to Joey Moss, who passed in 2020.
The DJ took to social media and immediately apologized when it was pointed out what the song meant to Edmonton and its fan base. He noted that he was not informed of the situation surrounding Stelter and how he — as a young cancer victim — was a big part of the team and an inspiration for fans and players in the Edmonton area. He explained that this is a joke he’s done against every team. He plays their song just to troll them. Had he known, he would never have played the song and vowed never to do so again.
“I’m sorry, Oilers fans. If I knew what I know now about the significance of La Bamba to your franchise and fan base, I certainly would not have played it. I thought it was just a happy, fun win song. Thank you to all the Oilers fans who have been so understanding. Much love!”
Showing that he meant good on his promise, the DJ went a step further. He donated to the Ben Stelter Foundation and encouraged Stars fans to do the same. So far, they’ve shown up grandly, raising over $10K. The apology was classy enough. This was a great sign of goodwill.
Today would’ve been his 8th Birthday. In our hearts, he’s still with us every day.
Next: Oilers Hope for Game 3 Win With Lineup Changes on Both Teams
More News
-
Dallas Stars/ 4 hours ago
Stars’ DJ Makes Good After Unintentionally Trolling Oilers Charity
DJ for the Dallas Stars has gone out of his way to make good...
-
Dallas Stars/ 12 hours ago
Oilers Hope for Game 3 Win With Lineup Changes on Both Teams
Game 3 goes tonight on Edmonton Oilers' home ice. Can they beat the Dallas...
-
Calgary Flames/ 13 hours ago
Flames’ Nikita Okhotiuk Signs 2-Year Deal In Russia
The Russian defender was acquired by Calgary from San Jose during the 2024 NHL...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 2 days ago
Don Waddell Taking Top Hockey Ops Role with Blue Jackets
Don Waddell is taking a top hockey operations role with the Columbus Blue Jackets....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Dylan Holloway Starting to Breakthrough for the Oilers
Edmonton Oilers forward Dylan Holloway is having a breakthrough postseason, playing the best hockey...
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 days ago
Bruins Likely To Pursue Elias Lindholm In Free Agency
The Boston Bruins are looking for center depth and Elias Lindholm is a player...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 3 days ago
Don Waddell Resigns From Position As Hurricanes GM
Erik Tulsky has been named as Interim General Manager of the Carolina Hurricanes following...
-
Dallas Stars/ 4 days ago
Oilers Catch Significant Break Heading Into Game 1 vs. Stars
The Dallas Stars will be without a key player in their lineup for Thursday's...
-
Calgary Flames/ 5 days ago
Flames Part Ways with Asst. Coach Marc Savard, Likely Joins Leafs
Marc Savard will be leaving the Calgary Flames after being an Assistant Coach with...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 5 days ago
Johnny Gaudreau Has Found His Game At The World Championship
Johnny Gaudreau has found his game at the World Championship. Does he still have...