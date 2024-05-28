Oilers Fall to Stars in Game 3 After Rollercoaster Performance

The Edmonton Oilers suffered a frustrating loss to the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final, despite showcasing their best first-period performance of the playoffs. The Oilers initially took a 2-0 lead, only to see it slip away during a disastrous second period, culminating in a 5-3 defeat.
The Oilers’ performance dramatically shifted between periods. In the first, they dominated, but their second period was marred by mistakes, allowing Dallas to erase the deficit and seize control. Jason Robertson‘s hat trick for the Stars highlighted Edmonton’s defensive lapses, particularly their inability to move the puck out of their zone, a significant issue for the second and third defensive pairings. Oilers fans were particularly hard on Darnell Nurse, who struggled throughout the evening and is now a plus/minus – 12 in the playoffs.
Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky aptly summarized the Oilers’ inconsistent play on TNT, stating, “Edmonton played like Bob Hope in the first period and no hope in the second period.” The Oilers’ captain, Connor McDavid, echoed this sentiment, acknowledging the team’s struggles, “Losing sucks. I won’t say we gave it away as there was 40 minutes left and we tied it, but it was a rough 12 minutes in the second.”
Now What Do the Oilers Do For Game 4?
Goaltender Stuart Skinner made several key saves throughout the game, including crucial stops on Mason Marchment and Matt Duchene. Despite his efforts, Skinner expressed dissatisfaction with his performance on the fourth goal. Overall, he was a bright spot in an otherwise challenging night for the Oilers. But, do the Oilers make a goaltending change after he misplayed the fourth goal by not getting his pad tight up against the post?
With Nurse struggling, what do the Oilers do on defense? Finally, does Edmonton go back to Ryan McLoed, maybe even get Corey Perry in the lineup?
The Oilers are Giving Away Close Games
Dallas continued their trend of finding crucial third-period goals, outpacing Edmonton in consecutive games. The Vancouver series was tight and the Dallas series seems to be following the same trend. If Edmonton can’t find a way to put teams away after taking early leads, they’re going to be in trouble.
The Oilers, now trailing in the series, must find ways to capitalize in the final period and tighten their defensive play.
As the series progresses, Edmonton needs to address its defensive issues and maintain consistency to avoid falling further behind.
