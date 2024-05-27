The Western Conference finals between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers are tied at 1-1, and the teams once again lock horns in a pivotal Game 3 tonight. As the series shifts to Edmonton, fans should watch three critical aspects as the Stars and Oilers work for the Game 3 win and series supremacy.

There is a lineup change of note as Ryan McLeod comes out and Adam Henrique comes in. Removing one of the fastest players from the roster is an interesting call, but McLeod hasn’t produced and head coach Kris Knoblauch must have felt he was expendable. It is also expected that Roope Hintz will be back in for the Stars. (he is a game-time decision.)

Three Things Oilers and Stars Fans Should Watch for in Game 3

Can Oilers Leverage Home-Ice Advantage?

Having claimed the home-ice advantage with their Game 1 overtime win, Edmonton will be determined to harness the energy of their passionate fan base to grab control of the series. The Oilers are ready to elevate their game at home, hoping to dictate the pace and play with the lead instead of chasing it. The Stars, however, have displayed remarkable poise on the road, boasting an impressive 5-1 away record.

It won’t be easy for the Oilers, given that the Stars have already come back for a series win against the Vegas Golden Knights when they had lost their home-ice advantage in that series.

Who Wins the Goaltending Battle?

The Game 3 spotlight should shine brightly on both teams’ goaltenders. Each team will look to capitalize on its defensive strength. Jake Oettinger’s stellar play has been pivotal in the Stars’ road wins, but he has the tough job of containing the offensive power of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, both of whom were held off the scoresheet in Game 2. Shutting those two stars down will be essential – but challenging.

Can Stuart Skinner continue his stellar play on the other end of the ice? The truth is that both goalies are giving their teams a chance to win. With a combined defensive effort to stop the Oilers’ dynamic duo and the Oilers’ success in shutting down the Stars, goaltending could once again emerge as a decisive factor in the outcome of Game 3.

Can Returning Players Impact the Game’s Outcome?

The return of key players for both teams might inject new dynamics into the series. Roope Hintz’s expected return for the Stars and the anticipation of forward Adam Henrique’s comeback for the Oilers add to the on-ice drama. Fans should closely watch how these returning players influence the game and contribute to their respective teams’ strategies.

The Bottom Line for Both the Oilers and the Stars in Game 3

The intensity of the Western Conference finals is approaching a resolution. Game 3 allows both teams to tip the scales in their favor. The Stars could regain home-ice advantage, or the Oilers could take a commanding lead in the series.

It should be a solid game between two really good NHL teams tonight.

