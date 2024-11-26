St. Louis “Sending Message” Leaves Slafkovsky with Clear Mission

Juraj Slafkovsky’s season has taken a challenging turn, as the young forward finds himself relegated to the Montreal Canadiens’ fourth line alongside Kirby Dach. The move, initially made during Saturday’s loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, was done again when his name was listed on Monday’s practice lineup. Despite head coach Martin St. Louis denying that the demotion was intended as a “message,” he did explain what Slafkovsky needed out of his star forward to put him back on a line more deserving of his talents.

“Just focusing on taking what the game is giving him,” St-Louis told reporters. “Playing the game, not having your mind made up of what you want to do that night. Just play the game and be ready for anything. Be engaged your whole shift.”

The message (or whatever St. Louis wants to call it) appears to have registered for Slafkovsky. He admitted he wasn’t playing well enough and called the demotion “well-deserved”. When he was benched last week, he said he was pissed, but he also noted that he had a couple of bad shifts and he needed to be better. When asked about still being young, he responded, that it doesn’t matter how old you are, but how many games you’ve played. He’s already played a lot, despite only being 20.

With just one goal in 17 games this season—and none in his last 13—the 19-year-old must find a way to be more productive. Set to make $7.6 million per season starting next season, the Canadiens can’t have these kinds of nulls throughout a season when it comes to someone they are so heavily investing in.

His 0.65 points-per-game pace is slightly better than last season, but his jump in production needs to match his jump in salary.

Slafkovsky is Not the Only Player Who Got Demoted

St. Louis used the term “engaged” when describing what he needs out of his star forward. “To me, it comes down to being engaged during your shift, with whatever the game is asking, and it starts with pace on both sides of the puck,” said St. Louis. Slafkovsky likely figures it out.

As for the other player St. Louis demoted, Kriby Dach may have a longer road to getting back in the coach’s good books. Dach has really struggled and his giveaways and mistakes are catching up to him. This is a player who lacks confidence and is getting over a lengthy injury that still seems to be in his head.

