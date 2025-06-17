Edmonton Oilers
Insider Hints Oilers See Rumored $11M Bouchard Deal as a Steal
Is Evan Bouchard worth just south of $11 million per season? The Edmonton Oilers seem to think so, according to one insider.
Ryan Rishaug of the Got Yer’ Back podcast reported on Monday night that the Edmonton Oilers are targeting a long-term deal for defenseman Evan Bouchard. The idea is that they see the value in the blue liner and want to get him locked up for as long as possible. Rishaug also notes that the Oilers would be thrilled to get Bouchard in on a long-term deal at anything just south of 11 million dollars per season.
The Oilers will be a cap-strapped team following their 2025 playoff run, regardless of whether they win the Stanley Cup. That financial pressure could lead to some difficult decisions—most notably, a contract extension for Evan Bouchard and a potential long-term deal for Connor McDavid. As noted by Rishaug, McDavid’s extension is likely a formality at this point; it’s just a matter of agreeing on money and term.
When it comes to Bouchard, it sounds like the Oilers and the player are both thinking eight-year deal. The organization knows how important he is to their franchise, now seen as one of the top three pieces to build around. Getting him locked up as the cap increases dramatically is a key piece of business and it sounds like the team is prepared to spend today for massive savings in the future.
Jason Strudwick admitted the AAV was big, but also reminded fans that this is a 25-year-old defenseman and the Oilers will be paying for his best years.
Is Evan Bouchard worth $11 million per season? Many fans would say no, regardless of how much Bouchard has progressed over the last two playoffs, arguably becoming the best defenseman in the NHL when the postseason begins. At the same time, can the Oilers risk going shorter term and less AAV on someone like Bouchard, then getting dinged in three to four years when the cap is at a place where Bouchard could be worth 16 or 17 million per season? That would also mean buying seasons when Bouchard is ending the contract in his mid-30s, which is not ideal.
Next: Analysts Saying Oilers Need to “Play Aces”, Go Nuclear in Game 6
