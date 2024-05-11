Bouchard Breaks Tie in Overtime, Oilers Even Series With Canucks

In a thrilling Game 2 showdown, the Edmonton Oilers exhibited resilience and an extra level of firepower in the third period, securing a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory against the Vancouver Canucks. Leon Draisaitl was a game-time decision but emerged as the star of the game, while Evan Bouchard was the overtime hero. Draisaitl notched an impressive one goal and the assists, while Connor McDavid mirrored his performance, having a four-point night of his own. The dynamic duo’s combined effort propelled Edmonton to tie the series 1-1.

HEADING HOME WITH THE SERIES TIED‼️



The Oilers’ overtime goal didn’t secure a must-win, but this was about as close as it gets. The first two periods were even as Vancouver would score, and then Edmonton would tie it. That happened three times until the Oilers started dominating the Canucks in the final 25 minutes with an onslaught of shots. Their relentless pressure could (and probably should) have ended it before overtime, but Arturs Silovs was great in goal for Vancouver.

Edmonton now heads back to Rogers Place having stolen home ice.

Bouchard Ended It With a Bouncer Off Ian Cole

Evan Bouchard emerged as the hero of the night, clinching the win with a decisive, but lucky goal in overtime. Ian Cole was in the blue paint trying to stop a backdoor attempt by Zach Hyman. Unfortunately, he tipped it into his own net.

Bouchard scores Overtime Canucks

As concerned as fans might have been that Draisaitl was a question mark for the game, McDavid suggested there was never really a doubt. He then acknowledged Draisaitl’s effort, and hailed him as “the best player in the world on a lot of nights.”

Game 3 will be on Sunday night in Edmonton. The Oilers now have a chance to put some pressure on the Canucks.

