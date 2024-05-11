Bouchard Breaks Tie in Overtime, Oilers Even Series With Canucks

In a thrilling Game 2 showdown, the Edmonton Oilers exhibited resilience and an extra level of firepower in the third period, securing a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory against the Vancouver Canucks. Leon Draisaitl was a game-time decision but emerged as the star of the game, while Evan Bouchard was the overtime hero. Draisaitl notched an impressive one goal and the assists, while Connor McDavid mirrored his performance, having a four-point night of his own. The dynamic duo’s combined effort propelled Edmonton to tie the series 1-1.
The Oilers’ overtime goal didn’t secure a must-win, but this was about as close as it gets. The first two periods were even as Vancouver would score, and then Edmonton would tie it. That happened three times until the Oilers started dominating the Canucks in the final 25 minutes with an onslaught of shots. Their relentless pressure could (and probably should) have ended it before overtime, but Arturs Silovs was great in goal for Vancouver.
Edmonton now heads back to Rogers Place having stolen home ice.
Bouchard Ended It With a Bouncer Off Ian Cole
Evan Bouchard emerged as the hero of the night, clinching the win with a decisive, but lucky goal in overtime. Ian Cole was in the blue paint trying to stop a backdoor attempt by Zach Hyman. Unfortunately, he tipped it into his own net.
As concerned as fans might have been that Draisaitl was a question mark for the game, McDavid suggested there was never really a doubt. He then acknowledged Draisaitl’s effort, and hailed him as “the best player in the world on a lot of nights.”
Game 3 will be on Sunday night in Edmonton. The Oilers now have a chance to put some pressure on the Canucks.
Next: Oilers and Draisaitl Injury a Risk vs. Reward Game Versus Canucks
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 hours ago
Oilers and Draisaitl Injury a Risk vs. Reward Game Versus Canucks
Leon Draisaitl called himself a game-time decision for Game 2 vs. Vancouver. Are the...
-
Featured/ 15 hours ago
Blockbuster Marner Trade Idea Proposed Between Maple Leafs and Flames
Mitch Marner has been the subject of many trade rumors. One writer suggests an...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 17 hours ago
Roope Hintz Comes Up Big for Stars In Game Two Win Over Avs
The Dallas Stars almost gave away a four-goal lead, but held on to even...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 18 hours ago
Hurricanes Face Elimination, Lose Game 3 In Overtime to Rangers
The New York Rangers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 to take a...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Utah Reveals Survey for Potential Team Name
Fans will be able to vote for a team name for the NHL's newest...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers’ Coach Updates Draisaitl’s Health Status After Injury Concern
Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch clarified that Leon Draisaitl's absence was due to cramping and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Connor Brown Talks Getting First Playoff Taste with Oilers
Connor Brown talked with media about finally getting into some playoff game action for...
-
New York Rangers/ 3 days ago
Trouba Missed Hit Causes Storm: Hurricanes vs Rangers Game 2
The New York Rangers won in double overtime over the Carolina Hurricanes. A rundown,...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 3 days ago
Trocheck the Hero in a Nasty Rangers and Hurricanes Game 2
Vincent Trocheck's heroics during Game 2 in double overtime clinched a pivotal win for...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Why Connor McDavid’s Hart Trophy Nomination Is Different This Season
Connor McDavid was named a finalist for the 2023-24 NHL Hart Trophy, but this...