Dylan Holloway Return After Christmas a Gift for Oilers’ Draisaitl

In an eagerly anticipated update on the condition of young winger Dylan Holloway, Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch revealed that Holloway will remain sidelined until after the Christmas break. A couple of weeks away from returning to the ice due to a knee injury sustained in mid-November, as the Oilers anxiously await his comeback, the struggles of the second and third lines highlight the void left by Holloway’s absence.

The Oilers’ top nine have faced challenges in finding chemistry, notably impacting star player Leon Draisaitl. With limited options for linemates, Draisaitl has grappled with meshing well, particularly in the absence of key contributors. Kurt Leavins of The Edmonton Journal emphasized Holloway’s potential impact on Draisaitl, noting that the young winger’s speed complements the star player’s style. Holloway’s brief appearances give hope for a much-needed offensive boost.

While there is consideration for Holloway to spend a couple of games in Bakersfield for a conditioning stint, the waiver exemption allows for a smoother transition back to the Oilers. But for Draisaitl, finding a winger he can mesh with is of paramount importance.

Holloway Could Be Draisailt’s New Yamamoto

Despite being labeled as “unproven,” Holloway’s skills are seen as Top-6 caliber, providing the team with a potential game-changer. Not necessarily because he’s going to score 20. More, because he can unlock the star power of Draisaitl. It’s the same role Kailer Yamamoto used to play — someone Draisaitl loved playing with, even if Yamamoto wasn’t an offensive juggernaut. Leavins actually compared Holloway to Taylor Hall, with Holloway’s power-forward speed, size, and ruggedness.

Dylan Holloway of Edmonton Oilers set to return after Christmas

As Leavins also points out, when Holloway does return, the chances of receiving more consistent ice time under Kris Knoblauch is high. Former coach Jay Woodcroft never seemed to stick with Holloway, but a clean slate might be all Holloway needs to tap into his potential. If he turns into a dynamic offensive threat, it answers a big question for the team.

The Oilers Need a Productive and Healthy Holloway

Despite the setbacks, there is a glimmer of optimism as Holloway has been back on the ice for the past week and will join the team on their upcoming road trip. Unfortunately, injuries have been a recurring theme in Holloway’s early career, starting with a wrist injury that delayed his professional debut. He needs a solid run where he plays and stays healthy.

Selected 14th overall in the 2020 draft, Holloway’s return is eagerly awaited by fans, the team, and probably Leon Draisaitl who is anxiously awaiting a better fit than the likes of a goalless Connor Brown, and injured Evander Kane, and the energy, but brick hands of Warren Foegele.

