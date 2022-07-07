Simon Nemec Goes 2nd-Overall to New Jersey Devils

It was said the New Jersey Devils needed defensemen. So, when Juraj Slafkovsky went first overall, it was only slightly shocking that Shane Wright fell again and the Devils went with Simon Nemec with the second selection at this year’s NHL Entry Draft. Considered someone with the potential to be an elite defenseman, Nemec is a player that is considered close to NHL-ready.

With the second pick in the 2022 #NHLDraft we are proud to select defenseman Simon Nemec. Welcome to Jersey!#DevilsDraft | @verizon pic.twitter.com/fTBLa8aDzJ — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 7, 2022

Nemec is a player who is known to be able to transport the puck and find space. Tom Fitzgerald said this particular draft was hard because so many players had similar upside, the Devils didn’t feel like they wanted to pass up on a defenseman that they thought could eventually be a difference-maker for them. He did add that he was close to potentially moving the pick, but ultimately didn’t.

As per EliteProspects 2022 NHL Draft Guide:

Nemec consistently puts himself in the right positions to create. He sprints up the ice in all situations, activates from the point, moves upon pass receptions, and tries the odd complex give-and-go activation play. There are moments of creativity with the puck, like delaying and passing cross-ice for a clean breakout or a fake shot becoming a pass just as the puck leaves his stick. Pinches at the right times, and has the reactionary skill to evade pressure and maintain the zone.

