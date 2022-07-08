Capitals Trade Vitek Vanecek to Devils for Picks

The New Jersey Devils were rumored to be in the goalie market this week and it looks like they’ve found one, making a trade with the Washington Capitals to acquire Vitek Vanecek. The trade is officially Vanecek and the No. 46 pick for picks No. 37 and 70 in this year’s draft. The Devils ended up selecting Seamus Casey. The Capitals selected defenseman Ryan Chesely from the US National Program and winger Alexander Suzdalev.
Many are wondering how this move will affect the goalie carousel as teams like the Anaheim Ducks might make John Gibson available and word is the Montreal Canadiens are in active talks to trade Jake Allen. Not to mention, Colorado has apparently made Darcy Kuemper’s rights available in a deal and Jack Campbell is a player that will likely hit free agency.
Last season, Vanecek’s record was 20-12-6. He had a save percentage: .908 GAA: 2.67. The hope is that he can work in tandem with Mackenzie Blackwood and provide the Devils with the stable goaltending they need to be competitive.
Vanecek, 26, is a pending restricted free agent. For the Capitals, it will be intriguing to see what they do next with their goaltending situation. They have Ilya Samsonov and Phoenix Copley — who are pending restricted and unrestricted free agents, respectively.
