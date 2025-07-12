Are Any of the Maple Leafs’ Rumored Trade Targets Realistic?

With Mitch Marner officially out the door, the Toronto Maple Leafs are rumored to be aggressively pursuing goal-scoring help, not just at forward, but from the blue line. Free agency hasn’t yielded much, and if general manager Brad Treliving is serious about contending in 2025-26, the team may need to dip into its limited trade assets, including, but not limited to, top prospect Easton Cowan.

Several big names have emerged as potential Maple Leafs targets in recent days, but how realistic are these options? Is this just a matter of people with a platform throwing things up against the wall to see what sticks? Or, is there more to it than that?

The Maple Leafs’ Rumored Trade Targets

Sports Illustrated recently wrote that one of the more plausible names is Bryan Rust of the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 32-year-old winger is a popular target for teams, and the Penguins are reportedly taking calls, even if a trade isn’t imminent. He is coming off a career-high 31-goal season and would be among the better replacements for Marner’s production at forward.

With a manageable $5.125 million cap hit, Rust fits Toronto’s needs, but acquiring him would require salary going the other way. The Penguins are also looking for a big return, and that means a high cost the Leafs will have to pay. Would GM Kyle Dubas talk youth and picks to make this a workable deal?

If the idea is to give Sidney Crosby anything to work with, then the answer is no.

On the blue line, Dougie Hamilton has surfaced in rumors involving a possible trade out of New Jersey. Some have even suggested for Morgan Rielly, but that’s not likely given Rielly’s no-move clause. Hamilton and his $9 million AAV make the deal challenging to navigate. Unless the Leafs are comfortable adding future salary or New Jersey retains a portion, this move feels unlikely.

Maple Leafs Dougie Hamilton

The Nazem Kadri reunion story has been debated to death, even if it is intriguing. Kadri’s $7 million salary over four more years is steep, but if Toronto could move a contract like Calle Järnkrok or a depth defender, it could make sense. They would do that deal in a heartbeat. However, why would Calgary do it? His playoff pedigree is exactly what this Leafs core lacks and Kadri is a useful player to the Flames.

Jason Robertson has the highest offensive ceiling in the group. He wasn’t necessarily linked directly to Toronto, but there has been plenty of talk about a deal out of Dallas. The Stars would command a massive return for the 25-year-old 35-goal scorer, and there’s no clear indication they’re actively shopping him.

Finally, there’s Erik Karlsson. The Leafs reportedly have genuine interest in the former Norris Trophy winner, but at $10 million per year for two more seasons, the only path forward would involve significant salary retention by Pittsburgh.

Don’t Hold Your Breath on These Names Joining the Maple Leafs

These are all intriguing names, but none seem very plausible as additions the Maple Leafs can pull off. Frankly, some targets aren’t even worth seriously considering.

Whatever the Maple Leafs do, they may need to get creative. Whether it’s one of these names or someone else, it’s logical to assume that something is brewing in Toronto. Just don’t hold your breath that it’s any of the names being thrown out there in recent headlines.

Next: Oilers’ Forward Confirms No Firm Offer Came from Maple Leafs

