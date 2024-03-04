Sidney Crosby Plays Coy When Asked About Trade Deadline

Amid trade deadline speculations and swirling rumors around every team, including the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby didn’t cave when the media wanted a sound bite regarding his future. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ iconic captain, after his team suffered a 6-1 loss at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers was asked questions about the “bigger picture” as the trade deadline looms. Instead of saying he was tired, wanted a change, or that his team needed to do something, Crosby played coy. He merely emphasized the team’s immediate goal of accumulating crucial points.

Sidney Crosby when asked about the trade deadline following the Penguins 6-1 loss to the Oilers. pic.twitter.com/OriJyEKzwo — BarDown (@BarDown) March 4, 2024

“The deadline date hasn’t changed, and we still need to get points, so… I don’t know what picture you’re talking about,” Crosby asserted, maintaining a focus on the ongoing season. Despite criticism of an aging team and alleged front-office challenges, Crosby has expressed loyalty to the Penguins, declaring, “I’m in for the long haul.” This is even if a huge chunk of NHL fans think it’s time to set Crosby free.

While pundits and fans speculate about potential moves, including the fanciful idea of Crosby joining the Colorado Avalanche, the Penguins’ recent performance adds complexity to the trade deadline narrative. The Penguins were in the mix until losses to Calgary and Edmonton. Now, it’s going to be tough for this team to make the playoffs and this will be Crosby’s second-straight year out if they miss. The team showcased resilience with a 10-3-3 run, bringing them within striking distance of a playoff spot. However, a subsequent 3-6-2 stretch raised questions about the team’s overall direction and the fate of key players, notably Jake Guentzel.

How Will Kyle Dubas Change Up The Penguins and How Much Is Crosby Involved?

General Manager Kyle Dubas faces the challenge of steering the team towards a younger and faster future, acknowledging the need for change. Crosby, who has not missed a game in the past two years, remains a linchpin for the Penguins, contributing significantly with 11 goals and 19 points in recent games. He’s having an incredible season and there would be interest if he wanted out. But, speculation is he intends to sign an extension, and how Dubas rebuilds this team with Crosby in the picture will be fascinating.

Sidney Crosby trade deadline

Dubas can’t exactly tear it all down. But, the team is aging and a Stanley Cup isn’t likely without moving a handful of the core pieces. Few expected them to struggle like they have after adding Erik Karlsson, but it’s not worked. Dubas needs to go back to the drawing board.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Penguins find themselves at a crossroads, with Crosby’s commitment serving as a beacon of stability amid uncertainties. Fans eagerly await Friday’s deadline, as it seems Crosby does too.

Next: 3 Takeaways from Oilers Dominant 6-1 Win Over Penguins