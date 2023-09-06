Should the Red Wings Pursue Patrick Kane or William Nylander?

The Detroit Red Wings are front and center in the NHL rumor mill this week, as they find themselves linked to two of the biggest names in the forward ranks: Patrick Kane and William Nylander. With speculation running rampant, fans are left wondering which of these star players, if any, will end up donning the iconic red and white jersey.

Regarding Patrick Kane, it started when John Dietz of The Daily Herald reported Kane was interested in following former teammate Alex DeBrincat to Detroit. Others have weighed in, renowned sports journalist Kevin Allen from Detroit Hockey Now suggests that while it may seem unlikely for the unrestricted free agent to land in Detroit, there’s a glimmer of plausibility. The Red Wings have been keen on boosting their scoring capabilities, a goal they partially achieved during the offseason with the DeBrincat addition. Still, they’re hungry for more offensive firepower. Kane, a three-time Stanley Cup champion and a prolific scorer, could fit the bill.

The rumors of Kane’s potential move to Detroit coincided with Kane’s surprising faster-than—expected recovery from hip surgery, hinting at an earlier return to the ice than initially anticipated.

Patrick Kane William Nylander Red Wings

The prospect of reuniting with DeBrincat and Kane’s also reminds fans that Kane has a history in Michigan. He has fond ties to the state, having previously lived there during his youth hockey days.

Meanwhile, potential trade speculation is everywhere when it comes to William Nylander, who has yet to sign an extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

For the Red Wings, the pursuit of Nylander appears to be less likely. Ansar Khan, in a recent mailbag segment for MLIVE.COM, expressed doubt that the Red Wings would part with the necessary assets to acquire Nylander unless the 27-year-old winger committed to a long-term contract. Not necessarily a playoff team, if the Red Wings were to add Nylander and they not make the postseason, only for him to sign elsewhere, it would be seen as terrible asset management. And, considering the Toronto Maple Leafs, Nylander’s current team, would have numerous potential trade partners outside the Atlantic Division, it’s unlikely they would make him available at a fair price.

There are also questions about whether the Red Wings need Nylander. It’s one thing to add a short-term deal for Kane, but in acquiring Alex DeBrincat in July, they’ve committed long-term money to a similar type of forward. There is less urgency to acquire another sniper.



As trade rumors continue to swirl around the Red Wings, fans and analysts alike eagerly await to see how the team’s management will navigate these enticing opportunities in the pursuit of their ultimate goal: returning to Stanley Cup contention. If they’re buying, would they be better off shopping in the Kane isle, or talking to the Maple Leafs about Nylander?

