Should the Maple Leafs Target Lars Eller as a Free Agent?

In a recent episode of The Hockey Writers Maple Leafs Lounge, Toronto Maple Leafs’ writers Peter Baracchini and Jim Parsons discussed potential free-agent targets at forward. One player that Parsons highlighted in the conversation was Lars Eller. He believed Eller could be a good pick-up for the Maple Leafs.

In the video below, listen to Baracchini and Parsons discuss why Eller could be a valuable addition to the Maple Leafs and how he could fit into the team’s plans.

Eller Could Answer the Maple Leafs Need for Forward Depth

As the Maple Leafs assess their options in the free-agent market, finding the right balance of talent and affordability becomes crucial. Sure there are big-name signings that would generate excitement. That said, it’s vital to consider middle-six depth options that can provide stability and contribute to the team’s success.

Lars Eller – A Smart and Versatile Player

Parsons suggested that Eller could be a potential target for the Maple Leafs. Eller brings a variety of qualities that make him an appealing option. He’s a player who fits well within the team’s system and could come at a reasonable price. The Athletic projected his potential contract value to be around $1.3 million for one year or $1.6 million for a two-year deal.

What Could Eller Bring to the Team?

In the discussion, Parsons noted that Eller could contribute in four key ways:

Contribution One: Eller Could Bring the Maple Leafs Reliability

Eller is known for his consistency and reliability on the ice. He’s smart and his decision-making would add to the team’s reliable play. He can play a responsible game, which makes him a trustworthy player.

Contribution Two: Eller Could Bring Penalty Killing and Faceoff Success

The Maple Leafs have emphasized the importance of improving their penalty kill. Here, Eller’s experience and effectiveness fit right in. He would be a valuable asset when the team is a man down. Additionally, he is also proficient in the faceoff circle. similar to a player like Ryan O’Reilly, Eller could provide the team with more possession opportunities.

Lars Eller has been traded from the Washington Capitals to the Colorado Avalanche. Eller has been one of the best third line centers since ~2017. He's already not so good offensively, but still very good defensively. Solid addition for Colorado. pic.twitter.com/RM7qShlYYW — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) March 1, 2023

Contribution Three: Eller Could Bring Championship Experience

Eller’s won a Stanley Cup with the Capitals. That winning resume would add valuable postseason experience to the Maple Leafs. He understands what it would take to succeed in high-pressure situations. That experience could prove beneficial in the team’s quest for playoff success.

Contribution Four: Eller Could Bring Versatility

While Eller would likely come in as a fourth-line center, he can play higher up in the lineup. He’d be able to elevate his game and contribute in higher roles when called upon. His versatility provides the team with additional flexibility in their lineup.

The Maple Leafs Should Already Know Eller Well

The Maple Leafs have faced Eller many times during his tenure with the Montreal Canadiens. That gives them firsthand knowledge of his abilities. This familiarity could help him with a smooth transition if he were signed as a free agent.

Why Eller Could Be a Potential Fit with the Maple Leafs

If Toronto doesn’t re-sign Ryan O’Reilly, Eller would fill the space as a reliable center. His skill set and experience provide a player who could jump higher in the lineup if needed. The idea of adding Eller aligns with the team’s desire to bolster their depth and maintain cost-effectiveness.

The Bottom Line

As the Maple Leafs explore their options in the free-agent market, Eller might become a compelling target. He brings an affordable price tag; he’s versatile; he has championship experience; and, the team knows him already.

“It’s a huge positive if you have something else that you can take your mind off of hockey and do something productive with that time." said Lars Eller, 34, who is a pending free agent and has played in 954 career NHL games with St-Louis, Montréal, Washington and Colorado. pic.twitter.com/wArO3tugTd — Hockey Of Tomorrow (@HockeyTomorrow) June 22, 2023

Whether the team goes after Eller could depend on several issues. That said, he’d be a strong option because he could provide depth, reliability, and a player who could step up if needed.

Who knows how the market might unfold? But, if Parsons is right, Eller could help the Maple Leafs bolster their forward group.

