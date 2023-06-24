Should the Maple Leafs Target Lars Eller as a Free Agent?

In a recent episode of The Hockey Writers Maple Leafs Lounge, Toronto Maple Leafs’ writers Peter Baracchini and Jim Parsons discussed potential free-agent targets at forward. One player that Parsons highlighted in the conversation was Lars Eller. He believed Eller could be a good pick-up for the Maple Leafs.
In the video below, listen to Baracchini and Parsons discuss why Eller could be a valuable addition to the Maple Leafs and how he could fit into the team’s plans.
Eller Could Answer the Maple Leafs Need for Forward Depth
As the Maple Leafs assess their options in the free-agent market, finding the right balance of talent and affordability becomes crucial. Sure there are big-name signings that would generate excitement. That said, it’s vital to consider middle-six depth options that can provide stability and contribute to the team’s success.
Lars Eller – A Smart and Versatile Player
Parsons suggested that Eller could be a potential target for the Maple Leafs. Eller brings a variety of qualities that make him an appealing option. He’s a player who fits well within the team’s system and could come at a reasonable price. The Athletic projected his potential contract value to be around $1.3 million for one year or $1.6 million for a two-year deal.
What Could Eller Bring to the Team?
In the discussion, Parsons noted that Eller could contribute in four key ways:
Contribution One: Eller Could Bring the Maple Leafs Reliability
Eller is known for his consistency and reliability on the ice. He’s smart and his decision-making would add to the team’s reliable play. He can play a responsible game, which makes him a trustworthy player.
Contribution Two: Eller Could Bring Penalty Killing and Faceoff Success
The Maple Leafs have emphasized the importance of improving their penalty kill. Here, Eller’s experience and effectiveness fit right in. He would be a valuable asset when the team is a man down. Additionally, he is also proficient in the faceoff circle. similar to a player like Ryan O’Reilly, Eller could provide the team with more possession opportunities.
Contribution Three: Eller Could Bring Championship Experience
Eller’s won a Stanley Cup with the Capitals. That winning resume would add valuable postseason experience to the Maple Leafs. He understands what it would take to succeed in high-pressure situations. That experience could prove beneficial in the team’s quest for playoff success.
Contribution Four: Eller Could Bring Versatility
While Eller would likely come in as a fourth-line center, he can play higher up in the lineup. He’d be able to elevate his game and contribute in higher roles when called upon. His versatility provides the team with additional flexibility in their lineup.
The Maple Leafs Should Already Know Eller Well
The Maple Leafs have faced Eller many times during his tenure with the Montreal Canadiens. That gives them firsthand knowledge of his abilities. This familiarity could help him with a smooth transition if he were signed as a free agent.
Why Eller Could Be a Potential Fit with the Maple Leafs
If Toronto doesn’t re-sign Ryan O’Reilly, Eller would fill the space as a reliable center. His skill set and experience provide a player who could jump higher in the lineup if needed. The idea of adding Eller aligns with the team’s desire to bolster their depth and maintain cost-effectiveness.
The Bottom Line
As the Maple Leafs explore their options in the free-agent market, Eller might become a compelling target. He brings an affordable price tag; he’s versatile; he has championship experience; and, the team knows him already.
Whether the team goes after Eller could depend on several issues. That said, he’d be a strong option because he could provide depth, reliability, and a player who could step up if needed.
Who knows how the market might unfold? But, if Parsons is right, Eller could help the Maple Leafs bolster their forward group.
