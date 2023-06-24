Predators Trade Ryan Johansen to Avalanche for Alex Galchenyuk

The Nashville Predators have traded Ryan Johansen to the Colorado Avalanche, as announced by the Predators on Saturday morning. The deal also involves the Predators retaining 50 percent of Johansen’s salary. In return, the Predators have acquired forward Alex Galchenyuk from the Avalanche. Johansson had 12 goals and 28 points in 55 games played last season. Galchenyuk is a free agent on July 1.
General Manager, Barry Trotz, made the announcement, thanking the player for what he brought to the team over the years, but it sounds like the club was ready to move on and free up cap space that came along with the deal. Likely, this was an alternative to buying out Johansson and holding onto $10.66 million in dead cap space over four years versus the $8 million over two that Nashville now has to eat.
On the other side of the trade, the Colorado Avalanche addressed their need for a second-line center by acquiring Johansen. Despite taking on some salary cap space, the Avalanche managed to secure Johansen at a reduced cost with the Predators retaining 50 percent of his salary. Furthermore, with only two years remaining on Johansen’s contract, the Avalanche view this trade as a calculated gamble that could pay off in the short term.
The trade between the Predators and Avalanche has generated buzz throughout the NHL community, as both teams look to accomplish different things. As the offseason progresses, it remains to be seen how this trade will impact the Predators’ and Avalanche’s future moves in the player market.
The team wrote in a statement:
“On behalf of the Predators organization, we want to thank Ryan for his contributions to our team and community over the last seven-plus years,” Trotz said. “He played a large role in our franchise’s accomplishments since arriving in January 2016, helping lead us to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, the 2018 Presidents’ Trophy, back-to-back Central Division titles in 2018 and 2019 and several postseason appearances. Ryan also dedicated a considerable amount of time to the Predators Foundation and helped us grow the game in Middle Tennessee, including his work with youth hockey in our community. We wish Ryan all the best in Colorado.”
Nashville now has approx $19.5 million in cap space. Logic would suggest he could be priming himself and the Predators up to make a big play at the draft or in free agency.
