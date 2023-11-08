In the midst of a goaltending crisis, the Edmonton Oilers find themselves at a crossroads, exploring potential solutions to bolster their netminding capabilities. With the recent news of Jack Campbell being placed on waivers, rumors have begun to swirl that Ken Holland is not far from hitting the trade market, potentially giving a couple of games to Calvin Pickard before going full panic mode.

One name that has popped up is hometown hero Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period tweeted: “So, when do the Oilers give the Flyers a call and go hard after hometown kid Carter Hart?” That was followed up by a post from Anthony Di Marco that noted, “PHI has been willing to listen on Hart and have made it known they’re willing to take on unideal contracts (Campbell?) for the right price.”

PHI has been willing to listen o Hart and have made it known they're willing to take on unideal contracts (Campbell?) for the right price.



Born in Sherwood Park, Alberta, Hart has long been a subject of speculation for Oilers fans. The allure of having a hometown talent guarding the net for their team has linked him to Edmonton for months. However, complications arise from Hart’s involvement in the Hockey Canada controversy and a recent history of injuries. If it’s learned he’s under investigation as one of the members of the 2018 World Junior team accused of a group sexual assault after a Hockey Canada gala event in London, Ont., that would be devastating for any team that trades for him.

Despite these challenges, the prospect of Hart joining the Oilers represents a significant upgrade over their current goaltenders.

The Flyers Are Open to Making This Kind of Move

While Philadelphia has been more competitive this season than many expected them to be, GM Daniel Briere is well aware this is not the season to try and push towards the playoffs. To that end, Hart isn’t likely to be part of their long-term competitive plans. Briere has expressed a willingness to discuss potential trades involving Hart.

According to Di Marco, the Flyers have indicated their openness to taking on less favorable contracts. That could include a player like Jack Campbell, in the right deal. The Oilers would need to sweeten the pot to facilitate Campbell’s departure, but the Flyers might be open to negotiating a deal that works for both sides. Hart, playing out the final year of his contract with a cap hit of $3.979 million, could be an attractive acquisition for the Oilers, provided the terms of the trade prove favorable.

Carter Hart Montreal Canadiens trade rumors

It’s not clear how close Briere ever got to trading Hart, but clearly no offer has yet convinced him to make a deal. The Oilers may be open to offering the best return yet. After all, they could be in dire straits with their season quickly slipping away from them.

How Desperate are the Oilers To Upgrade Their Goaltending?

Elliotte Friedman’s recent insights on his 32 Thoughts Podcast shed light on the Oilers’ situation, with an unnamed NHL executive suggesting the team must be proactive, if not almost anything in their power, in their pursuit of a reliable goaltender. Exploring trade opportunities with Hart could be a crucial step in addressing this pressing issue.

Whether they can or want to secure Carter Hart as their new netminder remains uncertain. He’s one of many names that is likely to be thrown out there over the coming days.

