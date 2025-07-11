Edmonton Oilers
Isaac Howard Already Has History in an Oilers Jersey
Traded to Edmonton after portraying Mark Messier in a film, Isaac Howard’s move to the Oilers feels like fate.
In life, some things just feel meant to be. In the NHL, that kind of feeling comes when a player, who has just arrived on a new team, feels like it was always destined that he’d be part of that organization. Even though the Edmonton Oilers didn’t draft him, that seems to be happening with the newest member of the team, Isaac Howard.
Howard’s move to the franchise seems like it was fate or inevitable, given that he’d already donned an Oilers jersey before he was ever officially part of the roster.
Hobey Baker Award winner and actor, Isaac Howard was destined to be on the Oilers ?— BarDown (@BarDown) July 9, 2025
(via IG/isaachoward53) pic.twitter.com/djvMYDXSHX
Howard is coming to the Oilers via a trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning. On July 9, 2025, Edmonton sent prospect Sam O’Reilly to Tampa for Howard, a 21-year-old Hobey Baker Award winner. Howard said he’d spoken to the Oilers and that was where he wanted to go. He’s excited about the opportunity to play with two of the best players in the NHL in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The Oilers are excited to have him as he brings not only an impressive 26-goal season from Michigan State but a unique personal connection to the Oilers.
Howard Played Mark Messier in a Recent Movie
Howard recently wore an Oilers jersey playing the role of Mark Messier in an upcoming film about Theo Fleury. He said in a recent post, “Funny enough, I was able to throw this jersey on a couple of months ago… we shot a short scene, but a crucial one.” He added, “The jersey felt right and I can’t wait to get started.”
Whether Howard ever comes close to having the kind of impact Messier did on the Oilers remains to be seen. However, he pretended to be an icon from the organization, and that sort of happy coincidence seems like a good sign for his future with the team.
Next: Oilers Jersey Update Confirms Team Saying Goodbye to Forward
More News
-
NHL News/ 12 hours ago
Did Ryan Reaves’ Remarks Get Him Traded?: Leafs Ship Him to Sharks
Did Ryan Reaves’ candid comments about Mitch Marner help push him out of Toronto?...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 20 hours ago
Oilers Jersey Update Confirms Team Saying Goodbye to Forward
The Edmonton Oilers reveal new jersey numbers for Andrew Mangiapane, Isaac Howard, Trent Frederic,...
-
Dallas Stars/ 20 hours ago
Penguins Acquire Matt Dumba from Stars in Defenseman Swap
The Penguins acquire defenseman Matt Dumba from the Stars in exchange for Vladislav Kolyachonok...
-
New York Islanders/ 22 hours ago
Sorokin’s Agent Addresses Trade Rumors Surrounding the Goalie
Despite recent speculation, Ilya Sorokin’s agent has shut down rumors of a potential trade...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Eye Trade to Clear Space for ‘Biggest Wild Card’ of 2025-26 Season
A key newcomer is the Oilers’ biggest wild card for the 225-26 season, with...
-
New York Rangers/ 1 day ago
Rangers Working with Zibanejad on Future as Trade Talk Swirls
The Rangers are exploring all options this offseason, working with Mika Zibanejad to figure...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Recent Moves Giving McDavid a Reason to Stay Long-Term
The Edmonton Oilers are under pressure to prove to Connor McDavid they can build...
-
Connor McDavid’s Wife Sparks Speculation About Oilers Extension
Did Connor McDavid's wife just give up the biggest hint yet about McDavid's plans...
-
Speculation Around Oilers and Controversial Goaltender Quieting
Speculation linking the Edmonton Oilers to a controversial goaltender has quieted as legal proceedings...
-
Oilers Beat Maple Leafs to Sign Key Free Agent Forward
The Edmonton Oilers outpaced the Toronto Maple Leafs in free agency, landing a key...