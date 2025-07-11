Isaac Howard Already Has History in an Oilers Jersey

In life, some things just feel meant to be. In the NHL, that kind of feeling comes when a player, who has just arrived on a new team, feels like it was always destined that he’d be part of that organization. Even though the Edmonton Oilers didn’t draft him, that seems to be happening with the newest member of the team, Isaac Howard.

Howard’s move to the franchise seems like it was fate or inevitable, given that he’d already donned an Oilers jersey before he was ever officially part of the roster.

Hobey Baker Award winner and actor, Isaac Howard was destined to be on the Oilers ?



(via IG/isaachoward53) pic.twitter.com/djvMYDXSHX — BarDown (@BarDown) July 9, 2025

Howard is coming to the Oilers via a trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning. On July 9, 2025, Edmonton sent prospect Sam O’Reilly to Tampa for Howard, a 21-year-old Hobey Baker Award winner. Howard said he’d spoken to the Oilers and that was where he wanted to go. He’s excited about the opportunity to play with two of the best players in the NHL in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The Oilers are excited to have him as he brings not only an impressive 26-goal season from Michigan State but a unique personal connection to the Oilers.

Howard Played Mark Messier in a Recent Movie

Howard recently wore an Oilers jersey playing the role of Mark Messier in an upcoming film about Theo Fleury. He said in a recent post, “Funny enough, I was able to throw this jersey on a couple of months ago… we shot a short scene, but a crucial one.” He added, “The jersey felt right and I can’t wait to get started.”

Isaac Howard Oilers trade

Whether Howard ever comes close to having the kind of impact Messier did on the Oilers remains to be seen. However, he pretended to be an icon from the organization, and that sort of happy coincidence seems like a good sign for his future with the team.

