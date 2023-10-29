NHL Investigating Senators Over Failed Evgenii Dadonov Trade

The Ottawa Senators find themselves in hot water as the NHL launches an investigation into their role in a botched trade deal that transpired in 2022, featuring player Evgenii Dadonov. The controversy centers around misinformation provided by the Senators to the Vegas Golden Knights regarding Dadonov’s no-trade clause. The Senators assured the Knights that Dadonov did not possess an active no-trade list, a claim that later proved to be false.

Initially, the Knights believed that Dadonov lacked trade protection due to his alleged failure to submit a timely no-trade list to Ottawa. However, it emerged that Dadonov had indeed submitted his list as scheduled, and it was still in effect. Consequently, when the Knights attempted to trade Dadonov to the Anaheim Ducks, the deal was promptly halted as the Ducks were among the teams on Dadonov’s restricted list.

If this is bad, how long does Pierre Dorion keep his job in Ottawa? pic.twitter.com/4RxBg1f27b — NHL Trade Talk (@nhl_tradetalk) October 29, 2023

This incident has raised questions about the transparency and communication within the Senators’ organization. The presence of a no-trade clause in Dadonov’s contract underscores the need for precise information during trade negotiations. The situation has also highlighted the importance of trust and accuracy in such matters.

Elliotte Friedman reported on Saturday night that the Senators are now under investigation by the NHL. It is expected they’ll receive a punishment for their role in this mess.

The ongoing investigation has left many in the hockey community wondering about the reasons for its prolonged duration. So too, the potential repercussions the Senators might face. Although specifics remain unclear, rumors circulating suggest the Senators could face severe penalties, including the loss of a draft pick. Such a consequence, if implemented, could have significant implications for the team’s future.

What Does This Mean For Pierre Dorion?

It would be surprising if a first-round pick was lost, but happens if the punishment is severe? The gravity of the situation will have to be of note to new Senators’ new owner, Michael Andlauer. So too, his recently appointed President of Hockey Operations, Steve Staios won’t be pleased. They are already reportedly evaluating the performances of key figures within the organization, including General Manager Pierre Dorion. If the allegations of misinformation are substantiated, it could lead to significant consequences for Dorion, as the failure to properly handle Dadonov’s no-trade clause is considered inexcusable within the league’s regulations.

Next: Connor McDavid Optimistic, Signals Return in Heritage Classic