Senators Sign Josh Bailey to PTO, Marking End of Islanders Era

The Ottawa Senators have made a potential roster move by signing veteran forward Josh Bailey to a Professional Tryout (PTO), as announced by the team today. This marks a historic moment in Bailey’s professional career as he ventures beyond his 15-season tenure with the New York Islanders.
General Manager Pierre Dorion confirmed the signing on Thursday night, bringing an end to weeks of speculation about Bailey’s future. The 33-year-old winger was originally drafted by the Islanders with the ninth overall pick in the 2008 NHL draft and has since played over 1,000 games for the franchise. During his time with the Islanders, Bailey played a pivotal role in ending the team’s agonizing 23-year playoff series win drought.
Bailey’s arrival in Ottawa has generated a bit of buzz, with many wondering if he’ll have any impact on the Senators’ roster. Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports that the team had been considering signing Bailey as early as July 1 but chose to wait and assess their options during the summer. Last season, Bailey tallied eight goals and 25 points in 64 games with the Islanders, showcasing his enduring skill and contribution to the team’s performance.
One intriguing aspect of Bailey’s signing is his prior connections within the Senators’ coaching staff. He previously played for Ottawa’s head coach, D.J. Smith, during his time with the Windsor Spitfires and also had experience with associate coach Jack Capuano during his tenure in Long Island.
Bailey Wanted an Opportunity
Bailey’s willingness to take a PTO with a new organization speaks volumes about his confidence and determination to make a meaningful impact with the Senators. Many are drawing comparisons to Derick Brassard, who made a significant impact during his tenure with the team. As the Senators embark on a new season, all eyes will be on Josh Bailey as he looks to carve out a lasting legacy in Ottawa and help lead the team to success on the ice.
Next: Draisaitl Has Dodgy, But Direct Response to Oilers Contract Query
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Draisaitl Has Dodgy, But Direct Response to Oilers Contract Query
When asked if he thinks about his future with the Oilers, Leon Draisaitl gave...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 10 hours ago
Former Babcock Player Among NHPLA Execs Investigating Coach
The NHLPA is in Columbus investigation the allegations made against Mike Babcock. A former...
-
Featured/ 10 hours ago
Who and When: The Next 3 Canadiens Likely to Be Traded
The Montreal Canadiens are still actively looking at the trade market and trying to...
-
Florida Panthers/ 1 day ago
Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk Provides Major Health Update
Matthew Tkachuk provided an update on his injury from last season and if he’ll...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Canucks’ Tyler Myers Could Be Trade Bait as Contract Nears End
Tyler Myers' contract situation in Vancouver sparks trade rumors, offering cap relief for potential...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 2 days ago
NHLPA Investigating Babcock Claims, Did Same Thing With Maple Leafs
Further updates on the Mike Babcock cell phone allegations include that the NHLPA is...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 3 days ago
Canadiens Facing Delicate Situation Regarding Carey Price Trade
Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes navigates cap space strategy with Carey Price's uncertain future...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Truth Behind Rumors Maple Leafs Are Pursuing Patrick Kane
There are rumors floating around that the Toronto Maple Leafs are aggressively going after...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 5 days ago
Detroit Red Wings’ Yzerman: Playoffs Not Only Priority This Season
Steve Yzerman emphasizes the Detroit Red Wings' goal is building a championship-caliber team, not...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Lightning Move Quickly After Archibald Elects Not to Come to Camp
Following news he wouldn't be at camp, the Tampa Bay Lightning have placed Josh...