Senators Sign Josh Bailey to PTO, Marking End of Islanders Era

The Ottawa Senators have made a potential roster move by signing veteran forward Josh Bailey to a Professional Tryout (PTO), as announced by the team today. This marks a historic moment in Bailey’s professional career as he ventures beyond his 15-season tenure with the New York Islanders.

General Manager Pierre Dorion confirmed the signing on Thursday night, bringing an end to weeks of speculation about Bailey’s future. The 33-year-old winger was originally drafted by the Islanders with the ninth overall pick in the 2008 NHL draft and has since played over 1,000 games for the franchise. During his time with the Islanders, Bailey played a pivotal role in ending the team’s agonizing 23-year playoff series win drought.

Roster update: The #Sens have signed forward Josh Bailey to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. pic.twitter.com/fxqCwTfwp9 — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) September 14, 2023

Bailey’s arrival in Ottawa has generated a bit of buzz, with many wondering if he’ll have any impact on the Senators’ roster. Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports that the team had been considering signing Bailey as early as July 1 but chose to wait and assess their options during the summer. Last season, Bailey tallied eight goals and 25 points in 64 games with the Islanders, showcasing his enduring skill and contribution to the team’s performance.

One intriguing aspect of Bailey’s signing is his prior connections within the Senators’ coaching staff. He previously played for Ottawa’s head coach, D.J. Smith, during his time with the Windsor Spitfires and also had experience with associate coach Jack Capuano during his tenure in Long Island.

Bailey Wanted an Opportunity

Bailey’s willingness to take a PTO with a new organization speaks volumes about his confidence and determination to make a meaningful impact with the Senators. Many are drawing comparisons to Derick Brassard, who made a significant impact during his tenure with the team. As the Senators embark on a new season, all eyes will be on Josh Bailey as he looks to carve out a lasting legacy in Ottawa and help lead the team to success on the ice.

