Seattle Kraken Sign Devin Shore to 1-Year, Two-Way Contract

The Seattle Kraken have added to their roster by signing unrestricted free agent forward Devin Shore to a one-year contract, as announced on Thursday. The team shared the news with their followers on social media, stating, “It’s a Shore thing! We’ve agreed to terms with forward Devin Shore on a one-year, two-way contract with a $775k AAV!”
Shore, formerly of the Edmonton Oilers, brings valuable depth to the Kraken’s lineup, despite not being a regular NHL player. His understanding of his role allows him to seamlessly transition in and out of the roster, even being prepared to spend time in the minors this upcoming season. He’s gained a reputation for his unwavering commitment and dedication, consistently giving his best effort regardless of the uncertainties each season presents. Shore’s addition to the team comes alongside fellow player Kailer Yamamoto.
During his three-year tenure with the Oilers, Shore showcased his dedication, contributing 11 goals and 29 points across 134 games. While the are warts in his game that keep him from regular NHL duty, as Edmonton struggled to control the pace of play when he was on the ice at 5×5, his performance improved in the recent season. He was decent in faceoffs with limited minutes and the Oilers managed to outscore their opponents 13-7 at 5×5 with a 104 PDO during that time.
The Kraken organization is hopeful that Shore’s versatility and positive attitude will further strengthen their lineup in the upcoming season.
Seattle will be his 5th NHL team having spent time with the Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Oilers.
