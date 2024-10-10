Is Rival Messing with Oilers Amid Raphael Lavoie Waiver Decisions?

The Edmonton Oilers reclaimed Raphael Lavoie on waivers Wednesday. Had they been the only team to do so, it could have been a real win for the organization as the Oilers could have moved Lavoie down to the AHL without having to use waivers. Unfortunately for Edmonton, another team — it could be a rival messing with the Oilers — reportedly put a claim in on the forward. As such, Edmonton either has to keep Lavoie on the roster, or risk waivers again.

The second might not be a huge concern, assuming the Oilers believe the team who did so didn’t actually want the player, but to make it hard for the Oilers to make moves or accrue cap space.

One of COL, VAN, BOS, WPG, FLA, CAR, DAL, NYR would have made a claim. https://t.co/YqOMe0jazs — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) October 9, 2024

Because waiver claims work in reverse order of last season’s standings, Daniel Nugent-Bowman reports that it had to be one of the Colorado Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks, Boston Bruins, Winnipeg Jets, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars, or New York Rangers who also put a claim in. But, seeing as it was pretty obvious the Oilers were going to try and get their forward back, it would have been relatively safe to do so, knowing Edmonton would get the player and it would hurt their salary cap situation.

Now, instead of having over $1 million in cap space, the Oilers only have $287,000. When it comes to accrued cap space, it’s a huge difference throughout the season. Edmonton’s inability to build up more cap space at the deadline is beneficial for everyone. Perhaps a team did this intentionally.

Are the Oilers Willing to Call The Rival’s Bluff on Lavoie?

If the Oilers don’t intend to play Lavoie and want him in the AHL, they’ll have to call the bluff of whatever team did this. If the Oilers believe that team won’t put in a claim again, they should feel secure to send Lavoie down. But, if Edmonton believes one of those teams really wanted Lavoie, the Oilers will risk losing him again.

Raphael Lavoie Oilers signs extension

How comfortable are the Oilers in their feeling that another team was just messing with them? Already the subject of two offers sheets this summer, the Oilers have to know that teams aren’t above making their life difficult.

Next: Early 2024-25 Season Predictions an Unlucky Curse for Oilers?