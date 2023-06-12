A Sam Gagner Return to the Oilers: Sentimental or Sensible?

With Sam Gagner recovering from surgery on both hips, the question arises: could he make a return to the Edmonton Oilers lineup for the third time? Oilers Nation contributor Robin Brownlee recently shared his thoughts on the idea, highlighting the sentimental value but expressing doubts about Gagner’s fit with the team’s current needs.

In response to a tweet suggesting the Oilers bring back Gagner for one year at a $750k salary, Brownlee expressed his admiration for Gagner as a person and a player but questioned the wisdom of the move. He stated, “I don’t know if it makes any sense at all” to bring him back at 33 years old, coming off surgery on both hips.

General Manager Ken Holland has acknowledged his search for inexpensive depth players, and signing Gagner to a two-way deal, allowing him to potentially be called up from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, could have some merit. However, Brownlee believes Gagner’s days as a regular NHL player are likely over, and there are better options among the forwards the Oilers are considering, such as Devin Shore, Nick Bjugstad, Mattias Janmark, and Derek Ryan.

While Gagner would be the sentimental choice, the Oilers’ priority should be to ice a team capable of contending for the Stanley Cup. If Gagner becomes a regular on the roster, it could indicate a lack of depth. In the team’s current window to win, Holland must find value contracts to manage their salary cap numbers effectively, — and Gagner could be that — but Brownlee suggests they don’t require a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Gagner Still Wants to Play

Gagner, who still has the desire to play, believes he has a lot of game left and wants to contribute to a team. He expressed his intent to be ready for training camp next year and continue his career. “I still have a lot of game left,” Gagner told Winnipeg scribe Ken Wiebe. “When you look at it, I’ve been around a long time, but I’m only 33 years old and I still feel like I can contribute. That’s the intent. Get this done and hopefully be ready for training camp next year and continue my career.”

Oilers fans should be thrilled if Gagner is able to make a successful return. That said, as the organization weighs its options and considers its roster needs, the decision regarding Gagner’s potential return will ultimately be made by a management team that feels confident it can find upgrades over last season’s roster. It’s hard to argue Gagner would be among those targets.

