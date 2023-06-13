Oilers Sign Derek Ryan to Two-Year Contract Extension

According to a statement from the Edmonton Oilers, the team has come to terms on an extension with veteran forward Derek Ryan. Signed to a new two-year contract worth an annual average salary of $900K, the veteran will be back as the Oilers try to take the next step in their progression as a team, hopefully putting themselves in contention for the Stanley Cup in 2024 and 2025.
Ryan is a veteran defensive center who’s been among the most effective fourth-liners in the league in the past few seasons. In his second season with the Edmonton Oilers, Ryan showcased his consistent presence on the ice, participating in all 80 games of the 2022-23 campaign. Throughout the season, he contributed 13 goals and seven assists, accumulating a total of 20 points. Notably, Ryan maintained a commendable plus/minus rating of +11, highlighting his positive impact on both ends of the ice.
Ryan’s career statistics demonstrate his reliability as a seasoned NHL player. Over 500 regular season games, he has recorded an impressive 76 goals and 115 assists, resulting in a total of 191 points. Furthermore, Ryan’s experience extends to the playoff stage, where he has contributed three goals and six assists across 41 appearances, showcasing his ability to elevate his game in high-pressure situations.
As the Oilers continue to build a competitive roster, Derek Ryan’s consistent performance and veteran presence make him a valuable asset to the team. His ability to contribute offensively while maintaining a responsible defensive presence underscores his importance in the lineup. As Ryan’s career progresses, his track record of reliable production suggests that he will continue to be a reliable contributor for the Oilers and a player to watch in future seasons.
In his 500th NHL game, Derek Ryan closed the 2022-23 regular season, a notable achievement for a player who debuted at 29. He’s taken a different path to the NHL than most, but he’s proven himself to be quite valuable. The Oilers still have Mattias Janmark, Nick Bjugstad, and Devin Shore to talk to as pending UFAs.
