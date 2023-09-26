According to Heather Engel of NHL.com, the Buffalo Sabres are making substantial efforts to secure the futures of their star defensemen, Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power, through long-term contract extensions. Despite reported bumps in the road after it appeared deals were close, General Manager Kevyn Adams recently revealed that negotiations have entered an intensified phase, with both players’ agents engaged in discussions.

Over the past week, Adams has actively communicated with the agents of both players, emphasizing the importance of these two young talents to the franchise. While Adams refrained from delving into specific details of the negotiations, he expressed confidence in the ongoing talks, stating, “I feel we’re in a good place.”

Related: Matthews Deal Already Playing Factor in Dahlin Talks with Sabres

Both Dahlin and Power have one season remaining on their current contracts, making them eligible for extensions since July 1. Dahlin, 23, signed a three-year contract with an average annual value of $6 million in 2021. Power, just 20 years old, inked his three-year entry-level contract in April 2022. He recently said when asked about contract talks, “I can only control what I can control. I have one more year on my contract and I’m not worried.”

Owen Power Rasmus Dahlin Buffalo Sabres extensions

As Engel points out, negotiations initially commenced during the NHL Scouting Combine in June, where Adams conveyed the Sabres’ appreciation for their role in the franchise’s future. Dahlin, who had an outstanding season with career-highs in goals, assists, and points, has left contract discussions to his agent while focusing on his preseason preparations. He expressed his love for the city, and the team, and it was believed he was close to a new deal, although talks of a long-term extension turned to chatter of a short-term deal shift once Auston Matthews signed his lucrative four-year contract with Toronto.

Power, the top pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, enjoyed an impressive rookie season, landing him as a finalist for the Calder Trophy. Adams emphasized the importance of retaining these elite young defensemen for the team’s sustainable success.

The Sabres Want Long-Term Commitments

In recent times, Adams has prioritized securing long-term contracts for young core players. The Sabres have already signed Tage Thompson, Mattias Samuelsson, and Dylan Cozens to substantial deals. While there isn’t a set deadline for Dahlin and Power, Adams aims to finalize their contracts sooner rather than later, ensuring that the focus remains on the upcoming season and team performance.

As the Sabres continue to work towards securing their future with these talented defensemen, fans eagerly await updates on the progress of these critical contract negotiations throughout the preseason.

Next: Calle Jarnkrok’s Absence Fuels Speculation of Maple Leafs Trade