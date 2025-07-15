Buffalo Sabres
Sabres, Bowen Byram Avoid Arbitration With Two-Year Deal
The Sabres lock in defenseman Bowen Byram on a two-year, $6.25M AAV deal, avoiding arbitration and solidifying their blue line group.
The Buffalo Sabres have agreed to terms with defenseman Bowen Byram on a two-year contract extension, carrying an average annual value of $6.25 million, thereby avoiding arbitration. Rick Dhaliwal first reported the news on Monday evening, and Elliotte Friedman quickly confirmed it.
The Sabres have also confirmed the signing.
Two more years of Bo in blue & gold ⚔️— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) July 15, 2025
We have signed defenseman Bowen Byram to a two-year contract with an AAV of $6.25 million.
Details → https://t.co/jpHKjgfrI5#LetsGoBuffalo | @NorthtownAuto pic.twitter.com/bgrQIbzQ8i
Byram, 23, posted seven goals and 38 points last season and found chemistry alongside Rasmus Dahlin on Buffalo’s top pairing. Known for his elite skating and high-tempo style, Byram was said to be open to an extension, but there were rumors of a potential trade. Reports were that Byram might have been seeking as much as $9 million on a long-term deal, although that was never fully confirmed.
Instead, Byram gets a two-year deal with the Sabres. The agreement is not part of a sign-and-trade, meaning he will be a part of the Sabres lineup as the 2025-26 kicks off in October.
Shyna Goldman of The Athletic writes, “A two-year deal at $6.25M for Byram is a ‘show me’ deal that makes a lot of sense. It’s a chance for Byram to prove/to teams whether he can drive his own pair in the top-four before committing long-term.”
He will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the new contract.
Byram now commits to being part of an excellent defensive corps in Buffalo. Between Byram, Dahlin, and Owen Power, the Sabres have the makings of one of the NHL’s better blue line groups. The group is rounded out by Michael Kesselring, Mattias Samuelsson, Conor Timmons, and Jacob Bryson.
Next: What if Reaves Was Right?: Maple Leafs Could Have Big Problem
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Fans Cold on the Idea of Oilers Taking a Gamble on $15M Goalie
The Oilers face a critical decision in net—lock in a team-friendly rate or risk...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
What if Reaves Was Right?: Maple Leafs Could Have Big Problem
Ryan Reaves’ blunt exit comments highlight a deeper issue in Toronto—success with the Maple...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 hours ago
Columnist Floats Odd Oilers Trade Idea to Acquire Erik Karlsson
One TSN analyst believes the Oilers could solve a major cap issue by making...
-
NHL News/ 13 hours ago
‘Pure Nonsense’: Ovechkin Defends Wife Regarding Retirement Rumors
Alex Ovechkin shuts down retirement rumors, insisting no decision has been made about his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 hours ago
Oilers Make Several Coaching Changes, Hire Former Calgary Coach
The Edmonton Oilers are making several coaching changes, and have hired a former Calgary...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
What’s Next for Canadiens? VP Suggests More Moves Coming
After adding Noah Dobson and Zachary Bolduc, Canadiens VP Jeff Gorton says Montreal isn’t...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Scribe Breaks Down Oilers’ Bold, “Defining” Move of the Offseason
Stan Bowman takes a calculated swing on a young scorer as the Oilers look...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Kadri Has Surprise Reaction to Reunion and Maple Leafs Trade Rumors
Nazem Kadri responds to growing speculation about a return to Toronto, addressing the trade...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 1 day ago
Could Hughes-for-Hamilton Be Centerpiece of Blockbuster Canucks-Devils Deal?
Could a blockbuster deal centered around Quinn Hughes and Dougie Hamilton bring the Hughes...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Snubbed: Bouchard Left Off Voting List After Massive Extension
Despite signing a $10.5 million deal to anchor Edmonton's blue line, Evan Bouchard was...