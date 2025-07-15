Sabres, Bowen Byram Avoid Arbitration With Two-Year Deal

The Buffalo Sabres have agreed to terms with defenseman Bowen Byram on a two-year contract extension, carrying an average annual value of $6.25 million, thereby avoiding arbitration. Rick Dhaliwal first reported the news on Monday evening, and Elliotte Friedman quickly confirmed it.

The Sabres have also confirmed the signing.

We have signed defenseman Bowen Byram to a two-year contract with an AAV of $6.25 million.



Byram, 23, posted seven goals and 38 points last season and found chemistry alongside Rasmus Dahlin on Buffalo’s top pairing. Known for his elite skating and high-tempo style, Byram was said to be open to an extension, but there were rumors of a potential trade. Reports were that Byram might have been seeking as much as $9 million on a long-term deal, although that was never fully confirmed.

Instead, Byram gets a two-year deal with the Sabres. The agreement is not part of a sign-and-trade, meaning he will be a part of the Sabres lineup as the 2025-26 kicks off in October.

Shyna Goldman of The Athletic writes, “A two-year deal at $6.25M for Byram is a ‘show me’ deal that makes a lot of sense. It’s a chance for Byram to prove/to teams whether he can drive his own pair in the top-four before committing long-term.”

He will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the new contract.

Byram now commits to being part of an excellent defensive corps in Buffalo. Between Byram, Dahlin, and Owen Power, the Sabres have the makings of one of the NHL’s better blue line groups. The group is rounded out by Michael Kesselring, Mattias Samuelsson, Conor Timmons, and Jacob Bryson.

