Rumor: Phil Kessel Could Sign PTO Before Trade Deadline

With teams looking to bolster their roster heading into the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, there is one legendary free agent who has yet to find a team to sign with and that’s Phil Kessel. On the recent segment on TSN’s Insider Trading, there is a possibility Kessel signs a professional tryout contract with a team and has a shot at earning a contract to finish off the 2023-24 season.
Kessel is most famous for his Ironman streak of consecutive regular season games played which remains active and currently sits at 1064 games in a row. While he would be open to ending that streak to continue playing hockey in the NHL, it seems as though teams have been hesitant to bring him in this season.
Several contending teams make sense to sign Kessel including the Vegas Golden Knights, Vancouver Canucks, and Boston Bruins but nobody has pulled the trigger just yet. Pierre LeBrun noted, “I checked in on that here over the last day, and the answer is that he still absolutely hopes to catch on with an NHL team. He has not given up hope.” LeBrun adds that Kessel’s representatives remain in touch with a few teams. Considering his absence from play since last year, there’s a possibility that one or two teams might propose, ‘Come skate with us for an assessment to gauge your current form.’
Kessel has been actively keeping himself in shape on the ice. As Zach Parise and Corey Perry recently secured positions, there’s speculation whether Kessel might complete a trio by finding a team before March 8th. The outcome remains to be seen.
Can Phil Kessel Help a Contender?
Kessel is a 36-year-old unrestricted free agent who most recently played for the Golden Knights. Last season, Kessel scored 14 goals and added 22 assists for 36 points through 82 games. He stands 5-foot-11, 208 pounds, and was born in Madison, Wisconsin. He was drafted in the first round of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft by the Bruins at 5th overall.
Through 1286 games played in the NHL, Kessel has scored 413 goals adding 579 assists for 992 points, leaving him eight points away from the 1000 points milestone. Throughout his long career, he has spent time with the Golden Knights, Arizona Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Bruins.
Any team that signs him will likely bring him in on a minimum contract and utilize him as a bottom-six power forward. It would be nice to see him make his return to the NHL this season, but it doesn’t seem like it will happen until a bit closer to the deadline.
Next: Canucks Eye Cap-Clearing Move, Blackhawks Fit for Kuzmenko
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 3 hours ago
Canadiens Could Fetch at First-Round Pick for Sean Monahan
The Montreal Canadiens are considering trading Sean Monahan. How much can they get? Is...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Blues Have Received Trade Interest in Pavel Buchnevich
The St. Louis Blues have received trade interest in Pavel Buchnevich, according to NHL...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
NHLers Face Charges Linked to 2018 Hockey Canada Sexual Assault
4 NHLers Face Charges Linked to Hockey Canada Sexual Assault: Carter Hart, Michael McLeod,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Must Avoid 3 Awful Scenarios Coming Out of All-Star Break
The All-Star break comes with awful timing for the Edmonton Oilers. Can they keep...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Rumor: 3 Teams Showing Interest in Sharks’ Anthony Duclair
If the San Jose Sharks end up trading Anthony Duclair before the NHL Trade...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Insider Notes a First-Round Pick for Flames’ Chris Tanev Unlikely
Is Chris Tanev worth a first-round pick at this season's NHL Trade Deadline? One...
-
Featured/ 3 days ago
Current Auction Offers Chance To Buy 15 Mint Gretzky Rookie Cards
In a stunning discovery, a Canadian family found 16 pristine boxes of 1979-80 OPC...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Canucks Open to Uncomfortable Trade If Impact Player Available
The Vancouver Canucks don't want to move a high-end prospect or their first-round pick,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Send Dylan Holloway to AHL Over All-Star Break
Dylan Holloway is being sent down to the AHL over the All-Star break so...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers Get 16th Straight Win, Perry Debuts, Draisaitl Hits 800
The Edmonton Oilers won their 16th straight game, Leon Draisaitl earned his 800th point...
Pingback: Rumor: Phil Kessel Could Sign PTO Before Trade Deadline Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News – Its Playoff Hockey