Rumor: Phil Kessel Could Sign PTO Before Trade Deadline

With teams looking to bolster their roster heading into the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, there is one legendary free agent who has yet to find a team to sign with and that’s Phil Kessel. On the recent segment on TSN’s Insider Trading, there is a possibility Kessel signs a professional tryout contract with a team and has a shot at earning a contract to finish off the 2023-24 season.

Kessel is most famous for his Ironman streak of consecutive regular season games played which remains active and currently sits at 1064 games in a row. While he would be open to ending that streak to continue playing hockey in the NHL, it seems as though teams have been hesitant to bring him in this season.

Several contending teams make sense to sign Kessel including the Vegas Golden Knights, Vancouver Canucks, and Boston Bruins but nobody has pulled the trigger just yet. Pierre LeBrun noted, “I checked in on that here over the last day, and the answer is that he still absolutely hopes to catch on with an NHL team. He has not given up hope.” LeBrun adds that Kessel’s representatives remain in touch with a few teams. Considering his absence from play since last year, there’s a possibility that one or two teams might propose, ‘Come skate with us for an assessment to gauge your current form.’

Kessel has been actively keeping himself in shape on the ice. As Zach Parise and Corey Perry recently secured positions, there’s speculation whether Kessel might complete a trio by finding a team before March 8th. The outcome remains to be seen.

Can Phil Kessel Help a Contender?

Kessel is a 36-year-old unrestricted free agent who most recently played for the Golden Knights. Last season, Kessel scored 14 goals and added 22 assists for 36 points through 82 games. He stands 5-foot-11, 208 pounds, and was born in Madison, Wisconsin. He was drafted in the first round of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft by the Bruins at 5th overall.

Through 1286 games played in the NHL, Kessel has scored 413 goals adding 579 assists for 992 points, leaving him eight points away from the 1000 points milestone. Throughout his long career, he has spent time with the Golden Knights, Arizona Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Bruins.

Any team that signs him will likely bring him in on a minimum contract and utilize him as a bottom-six power forward. It would be nice to see him make his return to the NHL this season, but it doesn’t seem like it will happen until a bit closer to the deadline.

