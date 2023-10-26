4 NHL Players Who Have Failed to Reach Superstar Status as Hoped

The NHL has become a young man’s game over the last 10 or so years. It is becoming less and less rare for players to still be playing in their late thirties, let alone early forties. Instead, young players are given opportunities at much earlier ages than in the past, partly because they make it easier for general managers to keep their teams cap compliant.
Related: Canucks’ Impressive Start Raises 8 Uncomfortable Thoughts
While money is one reason, another is simply due to the fact that players are getting better and better at a young age. A perfect example is Connor Bedard, who, at just 18 years old, is already one of the better talents in the game.
While there are plenty of positives of bringing in players, there are also a few drawbacks. One is that it creates intense pressure on young men, many of whom are only a few years out of high school. Some are able to live up to that pressure early on, while others fail to ever turn out as good as expected. Here are four players who have yet to transition into the superstar talents many hoped they would become.
Mathew Barzal
Mathew Barzal burst onto the scene with the New York Islanders as a rookie back in 2017-18. The now 26-year-old dazzled, scoring 22 goals and 85 points in 82 games while being named the Calder Trophy winner. It seemed he was well on his way to becoming a top-five centreman in the game.
Since that outstanding rookie season, Barzal’s numbers have failed to progress. While he is still producing at nearly a point-per-game pace, it seemed as though he had much more to give based on his rookie season. Many believe that playing on a defensive-minded New York Islanders team has hurt his offensive productivity. While that could be the case, there is no denying that his career to date has been disappointing given how phenomenal his rookie year was.
Thomas Chabot
While Thomas Chabot’s rookie season was much more modest than Barzal’s, his second year made it appear he was poised for stardom. Despite playing on an Ottawa Senators team that struggled to produce, Chabot managed an impressive 14 goals and 55 points in 70 games, appearing to have all the skill to turn into one of the game’s elite offensive defencemen.
Like Barzal, Chabot is still a very good NHL player, albeit far from the superstar it appeared he was on his way to becoming. In fact, plenty of Senators fans would agree that he isn’t worth the $8 million cap hit he carries at this point. While there is still a chance he improves his game given that he is just 26, it is unlikely he will ever become the Norris Trophy contending defenceman he appeared on his way to becoming.
Trevor Zegras
There is a bit of a difference between Zegras and the two above him on this list, as he is only beginning the third full season of his NHL career. That said, he is a player who has carried a ton of hype for some time given his ability to score highlight reel goals that have often gone viral throughout his entire playing career.
Zegras’ highlight reel ability has continued into the NHL, as he has been a part of some plays that have never been seen in the league. That said, while he has had two solid seasons of over 60 points, he has yet to become the game-changing player many expected.
Anaheim Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek doesn’t appear to be sold on Zegras yet, either, as he chose to sign him to a three-year deal this offseason rather than get him locked up long term. While the opportunity is still there for the 22-year-old to turn into a superstar talent, he seems more likely to be a really good complimentary piece at this time.
Alexis Lafreniere
While the other players listed so far have still become good NHLers, the same cannot be said for Alexis Lafreniere. The first overall pick from the 2020 draft was viewed as a borderline generational talent entering the league, but is quickly making his way into the bust category.
One thing that is important to remember about Lafreniere, however, is that he is still just 22 years old. There is time for him to turn into a very good NHLer. That said, the fact that he has career highs of 19 goals and 39 points through three seasons is downright shocking. The New York Rangers are hoping this is the season Lafreniere can finally break out, as they are a dangerous team who would become even scarier for opponents if he is able to really get going.
Next: Canadiens Giving Young D-Man Golden Chance Post Savard’s Injury
More News
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
Maple Leafs Gauging Market On Cost-Effective Top-6 Winger
There is speculation that the Toronto Maple Leafs might be looking at a top-six...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 23 hours ago
Canadiens Giving Young D-Man Golden Chance Post Savard’s Injury
Canadiens elevate young defenseman post-Savard injury, providing a golden opportunity for emerging talent to...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Zadorov Calls Out Flames Players, Slams Former Coach Excuse
Nikita Zadrov blasted his Flames teammates for a lack of team play and called...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 2 days ago
Ducks’ Controversial Plan for Leo Carlsson Ice Time in Question
The Anaheim Ducks have decided not to play rookie Leo Carlsson for a number...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Early Season NHL Scoring Leaders Shine: Three Key Takeaways
This season so far, four NHL players have registered 10 points or more. Who...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
NHL Lifts Pride Tape Ban, Hockey World Reacts After Messy Overstep
The NHL has rescinded its ban on Pride Tape and the hockey world is...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Scratching Fraser Minten Before Likely Goodbye
Fraser Minten, a promising Maple Leafs rookie will sit and watch as the team...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Heartbreaking News Strikes Jets’ Head Coach Rick Bowness
The Winnipeg Jets have shared concerning news regarding their head coach, Rick Bowness and...
-
Featured/ 4 days ago
4 Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 4-3 OT Win Over Lightning
Last night the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 in overtime....
-
Calgary Flames/ 5 days ago
Flames and Noah Hanifin Nearing Game-Changing Extension
The Calgary Flames and defenseman Noah Hanifin are on the brink of finalizing a...