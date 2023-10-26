4 NHL Players Who Have Failed to Reach Superstar Status as Hoped

The NHL has become a young man’s game over the last 10 or so years. It is becoming less and less rare for players to still be playing in their late thirties, let alone early forties. Instead, young players are given opportunities at much earlier ages than in the past, partly because they make it easier for general managers to keep their teams cap compliant.

While money is one reason, another is simply due to the fact that players are getting better and better at a young age. A perfect example is Connor Bedard, who, at just 18 years old, is already one of the better talents in the game.

While there are plenty of positives of bringing in players, there are also a few drawbacks. One is that it creates intense pressure on young men, many of whom are only a few years out of high school. Some are able to live up to that pressure early on, while others fail to ever turn out as good as expected. Here are four players who have yet to transition into the superstar talents many hoped they would become.

Mathew Barzal

Mathew Barzal burst onto the scene with the New York Islanders as a rookie back in 2017-18. The now 26-year-old dazzled, scoring 22 goals and 85 points in 82 games while being named the Calder Trophy winner. It seemed he was well on his way to becoming a top-five centreman in the game.

Since that outstanding rookie season, Barzal’s numbers have failed to progress. While he is still producing at nearly a point-per-game pace, it seemed as though he had much more to give based on his rookie season. Many believe that playing on a defensive-minded New York Islanders team has hurt his offensive productivity. While that could be the case, there is no denying that his career to date has been disappointing given how phenomenal his rookie year was.

Thomas Chabot

While Thomas Chabot’s rookie season was much more modest than Barzal’s, his second year made it appear he was poised for stardom. Despite playing on an Ottawa Senators team that struggled to produce, Chabot managed an impressive 14 goals and 55 points in 70 games, appearing to have all the skill to turn into one of the game’s elite offensive defencemen.

Like Barzal, Chabot is still a very good NHL player, albeit far from the superstar it appeared he was on his way to becoming. In fact, plenty of Senators fans would agree that he isn’t worth the $8 million cap hit he carries at this point. While there is still a chance he improves his game given that he is just 26, it is unlikely he will ever become the Norris Trophy contending defenceman he appeared on his way to becoming.

Trevor Zegras

There is a bit of a difference between Zegras and the two above him on this list, as he is only beginning the third full season of his NHL career. That said, he is a player who has carried a ton of hype for some time given his ability to score highlight reel goals that have often gone viral throughout his entire playing career.

Zegras’ highlight reel ability has continued into the NHL, as he has been a part of some plays that have never been seen in the league. That said, while he has had two solid seasons of over 60 points, he has yet to become the game-changing player many expected.

Anaheim Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek doesn’t appear to be sold on Zegras yet, either, as he chose to sign him to a three-year deal this offseason rather than get him locked up long term. While the opportunity is still there for the 22-year-old to turn into a superstar talent, he seems more likely to be a really good complimentary piece at this time.

Alexis Lafreniere

While the other players listed so far have still become good NHLers, the same cannot be said for Alexis Lafreniere. The first overall pick from the 2020 draft was viewed as a borderline generational talent entering the league, but is quickly making his way into the bust category.

One thing that is important to remember about Lafreniere, however, is that he is still just 22 years old. There is time for him to turn into a very good NHLer. That said, the fact that he has career highs of 19 goals and 39 points through three seasons is downright shocking. The New York Rangers are hoping this is the season Lafreniere can finally break out, as they are a dangerous team who would become even scarier for opponents if he is able to really get going.

