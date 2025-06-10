Rumblings Around the NHL: Robertson, Marner, Marchand, More

As the Stanley Cup Final rages on — the Florida Panthers are up 2-1 in their series with the Edmonton Oilers after a dominant 6-1 win — NHL insiders are already turning their focus toward what could be a dramatic offseason filled with big decisions and surprise moves. In some cases, these NHL rumblings involve players from Monday’s game.

On Sportsnet 590, Elliotte Friedman reported that Jason Robertson‘s name is circulating in trade talks, with speculation that the Dallas Stars could look to move the 24-year-old scorer if they are unable to clear cap space by moving Matt Dumba or Ilya Lyubushkin. The potential motivation is making room to re-sign Mikael Granlund. While a Robertson trade would be a stunner, the financial crunch in Dallas is a problem they need to address this offseason. Robertson is still signed to a team-friendly deal, counting only $7.75M against the cap next season. As a pending RFA next summer, the Dallas Stars would be heavily criticized by many if they felt the need to trade him now.

In Buffalo, Alex Tuch’s name is beginning to surface in trade chatter. Mirtle reports the Sabres could move Tuch if an extension doesn’t materialize. However, Friedman noted on the 32 Thoughts Podcast that JJ Peterka is unlikely to be dealt.

In Toronto, all eyes remain on Mitch Marner, but a sign-and-trade seems increasingly unlikely. According to The Athletic’s James Mirtle, Marner’s camp is set on waiting until July 1 to explore full free agency. However, Mirtle did note that Vegas could be one of the few teams capable of pulling off such a move should the Leafs entertain trade scenarios.

Meanwhile, the Utah Mammoth—the NHL’s newest franchise—are expected to be active this summer, but not overly aggressive. Johnston said on the Chris Johnston Show that Utah won’t be handing out any “massive contracts,” even if they’re active in free agency. He hinted they may pass on the opportunity to go after Marner.

Panthers Making News on and Off the Ice

The more Brad Marchand keeps producing in the Stanley Cup Final, the more insiders are talking about him and the more rumors surface about what’s next. Both Mirtle and Chris Johnston suggest the Toronto Maple Leafs are seriously eyeing the veteran in free agency. Johnston added that Marchand is seeking a three-to-four-year deal, and there are reportedly teams willing to meet those terms.

Now 37, Marchand continues to prove he can produce in big moments—he recently became the oldest player to score in the first three games of a Stanley Cup Final and leads all active players with 11 career goals in Final action.

Another Panther is making headlines as Sam Bennett is riding a playoff performance that could price him out of town. Though he’d prefer to stay, Mirtle suggests Bennett may be forced to test the market on July 1. Ironically, Bennett officially has more playoff goals on this postseason run than Mitch Marner has in his entire career. But what is Bennett worth?

Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 wrote, “Those claiming $9 or $10m are delusional. I love him as a player, but let’s be realistic, he’s had 50 points once. Having an unreal playoffs and he’s good in playoffs. I could see him getting $7.5m. Anything higher would be overpay.”

