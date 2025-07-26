Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton’s Other Connor: What’s Next for the Physical Forward?
Can Edmonton Oilers prospect Connor Clattenburg turn size and grit into an NHL role? The team’s other Connor is trending upwards.
While Connor McDavid and his contract situation dominate headlines, another Connor is in the Edmonton Oilers’ system, and his future isn’t clear either. Fifth-round pick Connor Clattenburg, selected from the OHL’s Flint Firebirds in the 2024 NHL Draft, signed an entry-level contract this past winter—an encouraging step for a physical winger with longshot odds.
With the 160th overall selection in the 2024 #NHLDraft, the #Oilers select forward Connor Clattenburg from the @FlintFirebirds.— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) June 29, 2024
? Flint Firebirds #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/eJgiWYajBQ
Clattenburg brings size (6-foot-5, 203 pounds) and a reputation for punishing hits, earning top honors in the OHL’s Western Conference coaches poll as the best body checker and a top defensive forward. Allan Mithcell of The Athletic writes:
“Draft day scouting reports described a physical winger who hit everything that moved and had some offence. By the fifth round of any draft, teams are looking for players with one outstanding skill, with the understanding that the elite passers and first-shot scorers are long gone. Edmonton liked the rugged aspect of Clattenburg’s resume.”
Though not known for his offence, he posted 25 goals over his last 76 junior games and was recently ranked the Oilers’ No. 7 prospect by both Bruce Curlock and Bob Stauffer.
Clattenburg Could Be One to Watch in Bakersfield
The path ahead will be shaped in Bakersfield. Clattenburg projects as a fourth-line player, but sustained NHL time depends on whether he can add enough offence to match his strong checking game. Mitchell writes, “Clattenburg’s two-way acumen is a huge positive, and his reputation as a punishing hitter will be welcome.”
Unfortunately, the Oilers have had a player like this before, and it didn’t pan out. Physical prospects like Mitch Moroz scored a bunch after being known as a more rugged forward. The hope was that he’d eventually find more offensive consistency, which he never did.
Clattenburg won’t get power-play time or offensive-zone starts. But if he can chip in gritty goals and continue punishing opponents on the forecheck, Edmonton’s “other Connor” might get a look in the near future.
