The drama surrounding Robin Lehner and the Vegas Golden Knights took a surprising turn on Saturday when, after the goaltender failed to attend a mandatory pre-season medical exam, it was reported that the team knew he wasn’t going to be there.

According to Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff, Lehner’s absence may have triggered an attempt by the team to explore options to terminate his contract, a five-year deal worth $25 million. The 33-year-old Lehner has not played since April 2022 and was already expected to miss the upcoming season following hip surgery in 2022.

Now, Elliotte Friedman is reporting that Lehner has released his own statement, saying, “Everyone knows why I couldn’t be there. I am waiting calmly for things to be sorted out.”

Robin Lehner makes a brief statement, indicating his absence was understood and expected:https://t.co/Ws9MeL2BTM — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 21, 2024

What Is Really Going On Between Lehner and the Golden Knights?

The NHL requires all players, even those sidelined due to injury, to attend medical exams before each season. These exams help determine whether a player can be placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), which allows teams salary cap relief. In Lehner’s case, all he had to do was show up and confirm his unfit-to-play status. He didn’t, and Seravalli’s report made it seem like that was a shock to people.

Reports that surfaced afterward made it seem like the Golden Knights might try to get out of paying his remaining $4.5 million salary for 2024-25. If successful, it would also give the team an additional $5 million in cap space.

Could Robin Lehner’s contract with the Golden Knights be terminated?

However, such a move would likely face resistance from the NHL Players’ Association (NHLPA), which could challenge any termination on Lehner’s behalf. Now, given Lehner’s admission that he wasn’t there and that everyone knew why he wasn’t, seems to indicate the NHLPA would really push back if the Golden Knights pushed the matter.

Now, Lehner, The Golden Knights, and the Fans Wait

Vegas general manager Kelly McCrimmon confirmed Thursday that Lehner will not report to the team this year and remains unfit to play. Even if his contract is terminated, he won’t wind up elsewhere.

However, McCrimmon added that the team is working closely with the NHL and NHLPA to navigate the “unique circumstances” surrounding Lehner’s absence, one the team reportedly wasn’t in the dark about. Does that mean they wanted Lehner to come and he refused? Did they say it was OK for him to miss? Did Lehner not tell the appropriate people? It seems odd that he would jeopardize $4.5 million by not communicating.

While the situation remains unresolved, it is clear that Lehner, Vegas, and the league were all aware of his situation, leaving the focus now on how the Golden Knights will proceed.

