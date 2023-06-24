Roadblocks Cleared: Hurricanes and Jordan Staal Finalizing Extension

Carolina Hurricanes fans were eagerly awaiting news of captain Jordan Staal’s contract extension, but recent reports suggested that negotiations had hit a roadblock. According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, there was a chance that Staal could become an unrestricted free agent if the issues between the player and the team could not be resolved.

Now, reports indicate that Staal and the Hurricanes are close to reaching a four-year contract extension worth around $2.9 million per year. It seems that both parties are finally on the same page when it comes to the terms of the new agreement.

Dreger shed light on the situation during an episode of TSN Insider Trading, stating, “Staal’s camp has shown a willingness to be flexible, presenting the Hurricanes with various options. However, the team needs owner Tom Dundon to change his stance. If this doesn’t happen, Staal could become an unrestricted free agent on July 1st.” It appears Dundon has done so, giving the veteran a longer-term deal than most might have expected.

This development comes as a pleasant surprise to many, as Staal had previously expressed his desire to stay in Raleigh and retire as a Hurricane, and news that he might leave didn’t sit well with many fans. Now that he’s staying put, fans may be content, but some concern about his age might start to factor into the equation. Despite Jordan Staal securing a relatively affordable contract as one of the league’s premier defensive centers, his advancing age and declining offensive production temper the apparent bargain.

Staal, 34, just completed his 11th season with the Carolina Hurricanes, having been acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2012. He was named captain of the team in 2019. This season, Staal recorded 17 goals and 34 points in 81 games, along with two goals and eight points in the playoffs. With a career spanning 1,173 NHL games, he has notched 275 goals and 645 points. Staal played a key role in the Penguins’ 2009 Stanley Cup victory.

