Flyers Hit Snag on Two Big Trades Involving Blues and Hurricanes

Sunday brings continued anticipation as the official announcement of a multi-player trade between the Philadelphia Flyers and the St. Louis Blues remains pending. Elliotte Friedman highlights that one of the factors causing the delay is the absence of a waiver for the no-trade or no-move clause by at least one potential participant. As Friedman mentions, “So we wait out that process.” Meanwhile, the Flyers were also rumored to be working on a trade that would send defenseman Tony DeAngelo back to the Carolina Hurricanes. That too has hit a snag.

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic was the first to provide insight into the potential trade between the Flyers and Blues. He tweeted, “Nothing confirmed yet, but sources tell @TheAthletic that the Blues and Flyers are working to finalize a trade for center Kevin Hayes. There seem to be multiple aspects involved, which naturally requires time, but it could be completed today.” From there, Elliotte Friedman noted that the no-trade or no-move clause by at least one of the players involved in the deal was slowing things up.

Rutherford added in a follow-up article for The Athletic:

Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the trade negotiations told The Athletic that a Blues defenseman was supposed to go to the Flyers along with a first-round pick in exchange for Hayes (with retention) and Sanheim. One of the sources said the Blues player invoked his no-trade clause, and as a result, the future of the deal is unclear.

Speculation is that both Hayes and defenseman Travis Sanheim are likely heading to St. Louis if this deal can be finalized. Also interesting, and perhaps not related to the trade, are reports by Friedman that Torey Krug was asked to waive his no-trade clause and has declined. The Athletic also confirmed that none of Colton Parayko, Nick Leddy, or Justin Faulk have been asked to waive their clause, which would be required for the Blues to make a deal. Krug, a player who still has four years left on their contract and will be 36 years old upon its expiration, might not find the idea of joining a rebuilding Philadelphia franchise particularly appealing.

What About the Tony DeAngelo Trade?

At the same time that all of this is going on, the Flyers are trying to work out another deal that would move DeAngelo off of the roster and back to Carolina. According to sources, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports that the proposed trade involving DeAngelo encountered a setback late Saturday night. As LeBrun states, “It needs to get worked out, or else that deal now doesn’t happen.”

Initially, LeBrun reported that the Flyers would retain 50 percent of DeAngelo’s salary in the trade and would receive a prospect from the Carolina Hurricanes in return.

