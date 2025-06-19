Edmonton Oilers
Perry on Oilers and Free Agency: It’s About Winning, Not Money
Veteran winger Corey Perry says his priority is winning, not money, as he hopes to re-sign with the Edmonton Oilers.
Veteran forward Corey Perry made it clear during his end-of-season media availability that he wants to return to the Edmonton Oilers—and that winning, not money, is his top priority as an unrestricted free agent.
Perry, 39, is coming off a resurgent season in which he tallied 19 goals in the regular season—including five game-winning goals—and added 10 more goals during a gritty playoff run that helped propel the Oilers to within a couple of wins in the 2025 Stanley Cup championship.
Now, with free agency approaching, Perry says he hopes a deal can be worked out to stay in Edmonton.
Perry Wants to Work Something Out with the Oilers
“I want to win, and hopefully it’s here. Hopefully we figure something out and get something done,” Perry said. “There’s been some good things, and I’d love to stay here—but I’ll let the higher-ups do the talking.”
The former Hart Trophy winner joined the Oilers partway through the 2023-24 season after the Chicago Blackhawks terminated his contract in November. After signing with Edmonton in January, Perry quickly established himself as a physical, veteran presence in the bottom six and on the power play.
This season, as a full-time member of the team from opening night, he was more comfortable, as was his family. He felt it was easier to contribute in a meaningful way, after establishing himself as a veteran voice and experienced leader. “I thought my play spoke for itself,” he said. “I went out and left everything on the ice—everything I could give. I let that do a lot of the talking.”
When asked whether his upcoming contract would come down to money or fit, Perry didn’t hesitate.
“I think if you know me, you know that’s been my motto the whole time—I want to win,” he emphasized.
Perry has reached the Stanley Cup Final five times in his career—winning once with Anaheim in 2007—but has come up short in each of his last several attempts. That continued this year, as the Oilers dropped Game 6 of the Final to the Florida Panthers.
“They don’t deviate from their game plan,” Perry said of the Panthers. “They’re well-rehearsed in what they do. For us, we left it all out there. We did as much as we could, and they found a way to win.”
As for his future?
“We’ll see where it goes—and hopefully we’re back.”
