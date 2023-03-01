Carolina Hurricanes Acquire Shayne Gostisbehere from Coyotes

The Carolina Hurricanes have entered the Eastern Conference trade free-for-all by acquiring defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere from the Arizona Coyotes for a third-round pick.

Gostisbehere has been one of the most underrated defensemen in the NHL this season. He has 31 points in 52 games with the Coyotes; this was his second year in the desert. He is on a 49-point pace, which is close to the marker he tallied last season with 51 points in 82 games.

General manager Bill Armstrong shared details about Gostisbehere’s game: “His shot is his strength. It’s what he feeds on. He’s a threat to score but that shot just gets through and on net. And when that’s going for him his confidence soars.” And when that’s going for him, his confidence soars.” His game style should make him a perfect fit for the Hurricanes, as the only defenseman with less than 10 points is Dylan Coghlan (3 points), but he has only played in 16 games this season.

It was rumored that the Hurricanes were in on Gostisbehere’s former Coyotes teammate, Jakob Chychrun, but the asking price was likely above what Carolina wanted to part with. However, both defensemen share similarities with their games as they both thrive on the offensive side of their game. The Hurricanes have the second-best defense in the NHL, allowing an average of 2.57 goals against per game, and Gosisbehere adds another threat to their blue line. The Canes will also be getting a player that is hungry to win. He has made the postseason three times in his nine-year career, and his last appearance was in 2020. At 29 years old, he brings more experience and leadership to help the Hurricanes take the next step.

The Coyotes are still rebuilding, and Gostisbehere is on the last year of his six-year, $27 million contract, so he likely would not have re-signed with Arizona in the offseason. It works out for both teams as the Yotes accumulate another draft pick, and the Hurricanes receive a high-profile defenseman for a playoff run.

