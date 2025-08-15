Red Wings Sign Travis Hamonic to 1-Year Deal

The Detroit Red Wings have announced they’ve signed defenseman Travis Hamonic to a one-year deal worth $1 million. He had a goal and six assists in 59 games with Ottawa last season.

UPDATE: The #RedWings have signed defenseman Travis Hamonic to a one-year contract with an AAV of $1,000,000. pic.twitter.com/fw1qWJwEM2 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) August 15, 2025

Hamonic, 35, was a second-round pick by the Islanders in 2008. He immediately established himself as a top-four defenseman, but since leaving the Islanders, he has regressed in his production. His most recent runs with the Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, and Ottawa Senators have seen his game gradually decline with age.

In July of 2023, then-Senators General Manager Pierre Dorion said Hamonic was essential to a rebuilding Senators’ lineup. “Travis is a key component of our group,” Dorion stated. “He consistently sets a positive example for our younger players through his strong work ethic, accountability, fearlessness, and unwavering determination. As a leader with exceptional character, we are thrilled to have him return.”

Red Wings’ GM Steve Yzerman must be hoping that Hamonic still has some of that leadership in him as Detroit tries to take another step forward this season and become a playoff contender. Unfortunately, after signing with Ottawa, Hamonic’s performance fell below replacement level, posting 13 points in 107 games, a -26 rating, and poor possession metrics. As Pro Hockey Rumors points out, Ottawa struggled 77-44 and was outchanced 787-635 at 5-on-5 with him over the last two seasons.

