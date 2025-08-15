Detroit Red Wings
Red Wings Sign Travis Hamonic to 1-Year Deal
The Detroit Red Wings have announced they’ve signed defenseman Travis Hamonic to a one-year deal.
The Detroit Red Wings have announced they’ve signed defenseman Travis Hamonic to a one-year deal worth $1 million. He had a goal and six assists in 59 games with Ottawa last season.
UPDATE: The #RedWings have signed defenseman Travis Hamonic to a one-year contract with an AAV of $1,000,000. pic.twitter.com/fw1qWJwEM2— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) August 15, 2025
Hamonic, 35, was a second-round pick by the Islanders in 2008. He immediately established himself as a top-four defenseman, but since leaving the Islanders, he has regressed in his production. His most recent runs with the Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, and Ottawa Senators have seen his game gradually decline with age.
In July of 2023, then-Senators General Manager Pierre Dorion said Hamonic was essential to a rebuilding Senators’ lineup. “Travis is a key component of our group,” Dorion stated. “He consistently sets a positive example for our younger players through his strong work ethic, accountability, fearlessness, and unwavering determination. As a leader with exceptional character, we are thrilled to have him return.”
Red Wings’ GM Steve Yzerman must be hoping that Hamonic still has some of that leadership in him as Detroit tries to take another step forward this season and become a playoff contender. Unfortunately, after signing with Ottawa, Hamonic’s performance fell below replacement level, posting 13 points in 107 games, a -26 rating, and poor possession metrics. As Pro Hockey Rumors points out, Ottawa struggled 77-44 and was outchanced 787-635 at 5-on-5 with him over the last two seasons.
More to come…
Next: Dustin Wolf and Calgary Flames in Early Talks on Extension
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Oilers’ Goaltending Could Spark the NHL’s Biggest Mid-Season Move
With Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard set to share the crease again, the Oilers...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
The Fine Line Canadiens Face in Hutson’s Contract Talks
The Canadiens must carefully balance leverage and long-term reward as they negotiate a contract...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
PTO Rumors Swirl Around Several NHL Names for the Oilers
Rumors are swirling that NHL players could be ready to sign professional tryouts (PTOs)...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Insider: McDavid Extension Could Happen Sooner Than You Think
Despite Connor McDavid not yet signing a contract extension, there’s no need for Edmonton...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Why Oilers Trading O’Reilly for Isaac Howard Finally Makes Sense
Amid a disappointing year for Edmonton’s top prospects, the Oilers traded Sam O’Reilly to...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Brady Tkachuk Talks Unexpected Off-Ice Financial Battle with Fans
Brady Tkachuk changed his Venmo after sports bettors began harassing him for losses tied...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Arbitrator Rules in Flyers’ Favor in Ryan Johansen Contract Dispute
An arbitrator sides with the Flyers in Ryan Johansen’s contract dispute, clearing them of...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 3 days ago
Before Becoming Leafs GM, Dubas Nearly Took Different GM Job
Kyle Dubas came close to accepting a GM role with another NHL team before...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 3 days ago
Canadiens Could Make Big Trade Once Price’s Contract Off the Books
Carey Price’s upcoming signing bonus payment could unlock crucial salary cap space, allowing the...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 3 days ago
Proposed Ekholm Deal Would Gut Oilers for Goalie Gamble
A trade proposal has the Oilers sending Mattias Ekholm and two picks to Detroit...
Special
August 15, 2025 at 11:36 am
LOL why
Britches
August 15, 2025 at 11:37 am
LOL why