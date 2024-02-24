Red Wings Potentially Pivot On Plan for Perron at Trade Deadline

According to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, don’t be shocked to see Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman pivot on his trade deadline plans for forward David Perron. It was originally believed if the Red Wings were on the cusp of a playoff spot, Perron could be moved. That plan may have changed.

In her latest piece, Kaplan writes that a contract extension for Perron could be announced ahead of or around the NHL Deadline of March 8. The feeling is that Detroit is tired of selling off assets. So too, they’ll be going for it, even if they are on the outside looking at the deadline. Currently holding the top wild-card spot in the east, they look like a team that will be in.

Perron Is An Important Piece of the Red Wings’ Playoff Plan

Kaplan explains in her article that Yzerman isn’t sharing his plans. He doesn’t talk about what the team needs, hint at plans, or talk about his competitive timeline for the roster.



She writes:

“Steve Yzerman is perhaps the most secretive general manager in the league. He won’t even publicly (and for all I know privately) put a timeframe on the Red Wings’ rebuild. However, in talking to sources around the league, it sounds like Yzerman is focused on making the playoffs this season, capitalizing on a strong first half.

Head Coach Derek Lalonde shared that continually dumping players at the deadline takes an emotional toll on the roster. Last season, when the team moved Tyler Bertuzzi, Filip Hronek, Oskar Sundqvist, and Jakub Vrana, it hit the team hard. He was a bit surprised to hear Perron’s name in the rumor mill.

The Red Wings Would Rather Sign Perron Than Trade Perron

Kaplan adds, “I do think there were legitimate discussions about trading Perron, but they have since quieted.” She reports that the team might be leaning more toward re-signing him than trading him. If the Red Wings don’t sign him ahead of the deadline, she adds, “…don’t be surprised if they re-engage over the summer on a potential new contract in Detroit.”

