Maple Leafs Finalizing Deal to Make Brad Treliving New GM

According to Darren Dreger of TSN, Brad Treliving is expected to be named the new general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Dreger tweeted on Tuesday evening, “We updated the Toronto Maple Leafs GM search earlier tonight Insider Trading. More specifically, all signs now point to the search wrapping up in the very near future with Brad Treliving being named as the new GM.”
Treliving was thought to be the favorite by many insiders as he’d been through a whirlwind of experiences with the Calgary Flames. He was forced to trade Matthew Tkachuk and watched Johnny Gaudreau walk away in free agency. Not that the Maple Leafs are destined to see this happen with any of their core four in Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander or John Tavares, but it things go south in the next few weeks or months, Treliving has learned a ton from his experiences in Calgary and might be ready to handle the drama that comes with tough decisions.
And, it’s a similar experience that President Brendan Shanahan is looking for. He noted in a post-season media avail that his preference would be to sign someone who has been through the ups and downs of being an NHL general manager. He wasn’t completely closed off to the idea of a first-year GM, but going that route wasn’t likely.
Treliving will be taking over for former GM Kyle Dubas who departed the team less than two weeks ago after the team informed him they wouldn’t be renewing his contract. Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames and Treliving parted ways after Treliving elected not to return when he wasn’t granted the full authority to hire and fire as he saw fit. Both GMs were on expiring contracts.
Chris R
May 30, 2023 at 8:12 pm
Yes, that makes sense. Hire the GM who lost Gaudreau for nothing and Tkachuk in a last-minute deal because he didn’t sign them early enough then proceeded to give Huberdeau a hefty contract, and who hired a coach who refused to adapt his old-school ways and alienated the players to the point of revolt. Because THAT’S the guy who’s going to bring the Leafs a cup.
